Marco Antonio Solis Announces 'El Buki' World Tour Dates



Produced by Live Nation, the 40-city tour kicks off on Friday, March 3rd at SAP Center in San Jose, CA making stops across the U.S. in LA, Denver, Tickets will go on sale to the public starting on Friday, February 3, at 10am local time.



The news of the upcoming tour was announced by "El Buki" himself from the deck of a gorgeous yacht anchored in Miami, Florida, immediately provoking buzzing anticipation for what the iconic mexican artist has in store for his fans across North



EL BUKI WORLD TOUR 2023 DATES:

Friday, March 3 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center

Saturday, March 4 - Reno, CA - Reno Events Center

Saturday, March 11 - Denver, CO - Bellco Theatre

Sunday, March 12 - Denver, CO - Bellco Theatre

Friday, March 17 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre

Saturday, March 18 - Laredo, TX - Sames Auto Arena

Friday, March 24 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

Saturday, March 25 - Hidalgo, TX - Payne Arena

Friday, March 31 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

Saturday, April 1 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - FLA Live Arena

Friday, April 21 - Mexicali, BCN - Plaza de Toros Calafia

Saturday, April 22 - Valle de Guadalupe. BCN - Club de Polo Todos Los Santos

Saturday, April 29 - Cuernavaca, Morelos - Estadio Centenario

Sunday, April 30 - Acapulco, Guerrero - GNP Seguros

Saturday, May 6 - Pachuca, Hidalgo - Plaza de Toros Vicente Segura

Sunday, May 7 - Penjamo, Gto - Explanada de la Feria

Tuesday, May 9 - Toluca, Edo. Mex.

Wednesday, May 10 - Queretaro, Qro - Estadio Corregidora

Friday, May 26 - Oaxaca, Oax - Auditorio Guelaguetza

Saturday, May 27 - Puebla, Pue.

Saturday, July 8 - Lausanne, CH - Vaudoise Arena

Tuesday, July 11 - Alicante, Spain - Plaza de Toros

Thursday, July 13 - Marbella, Spain - Starlite Festival

Saturday, July 15 - Barcelona, Spain - Palau Saint Jordi

Sunday, July 16 - Madrid, Spain - Wizink Center

Saturday, August 12 - Los Angeles, CA - BMO Stadium

Friday, August 18 - Palm Desert, CA - Acrisure Arena

Saturday, August 19 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

Friday, October 13 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Sunday, October 15 - Chicago, IL - Allstate Arena



