Kenny Brawner Performs As Ray Charles In Ray On My Mind At Popejoy Hall

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The legacy of legendary R&B artist Ray Charles lives on with the performance of Ray On My Mind - Tribute to Ray Charles at Popejoy Hall on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 3:00 pm. Along with master pianist Kenny Brawner, the show features an 11-piece orchestra and three talented vocalists to perform Ray's hits such as "I Got a Woman," and "Georgia on My Mind." Between songs, Brawner interweaves the story of Ray's life, inspirations, and struggles that led to his long-lasting influence.Kenny Brawner, who will assume the role of Ray Charles during the performance, has always held a connection with music. He is a critically acclaimed keyboardist, actor, composer, and vocalist who specializes in his own style of Jazz, Funk, and R&B. He was the lead and composer for a jazz-funk recording band whose song "Whups It on Me" won "Showstopper of the Week" from the WBLS radio station in New York.Brawner has also had a long connection with Charles, earning the nickname "Ray" in college for his playing style that mirrored that of the late, great musician. Other students referred to him as a "live incarnation of Ray Charles." Creating a show celebrating the source of his nickname and inspiration seemed a natural step, especially after Brawner's son encouraged the idea.Performing the show with Charles' signature flair and energy, Brawner describes the show as "a concert/theater piece." In between songs, Brawner slips into the character of Ray Charles to educate the audience on Charles' story and how it continues to live on through his music. Matching Brawner's dedication, the bombastic orchestra features musicians who have performed both on and off Broadway.Tickets for Ray On My Mind - Tribute to Ray Charles are on sale for $75, $59, $45, and $25, and may be purchased online at popejoypresents.com. Tickets are also available to purchase in person at the UNM Ticket Offices located at the UNM Bookstore. For more information on the 2022-2023 Popejoy Presents season, visit popejoypresents.com.



