L'Abarset Welcomes Fatboy Slim In February

Visitors to L'Abarset can experience something completely unique. The Grandvalira ski resort has everything sports enthusiasts could possibly need. L'Abarset offers some incredible culinary dishes that include food from around the world. This year, there are also some new features such as a fast food bar for the wildest nights; the Belvedere Shot Bar, a new shot bar concept; and the exclusive and mysterious space of L'Abarset The Club. Make your reservation at L'Abarset through the website: www.abarset.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) L'Abarset is sticking to its mission of offering one of the most appealing electronic lineups of the winter season in Europe. In January, the lineup included performances from Solardo, Edu Imbernon, Los Suruba, Dosem, and Melanie Ribbe. For February, the venue has decided to up the ante.On Saturday, February 4th, Rendher will take control of the Andorran après-ski deck. This Barcelona-based DJ and producer has established himself as one of the leading emerging talents in the international circuit. Labels such as Stereo and Solid Grooves have fallen under his spell, as have audiences around the world from Europe to America to Asia.A week later, on Saturday, February 11th, Anna Tur will take over. The Ibiza-based artist is undoubtedly one of the most important and iconic in the current scene, with a firmly established international presence. Her passion, energy, and sonic elegance are well-known, as is her distinctive style that blends groovy house sounds with melodic techno. Unforgettable experiences on the dance floor are guaranteed with her sets.On Friday, February 17th, L'Abarset will host the return of Brunch-In The Snow, this time with the great Fatboy Slim. For over four decades, this English artist, known worldwide for being the creator of Big Beat, has been dedicated to making his millions of fans dance to exhaustion. His funky breakbeats, catchy melodies, and riffs fused with rock-dance elements all contribute to his massive success - along with his wide range of genres.A day later, on Saturday, February 18th, those at L'Abarset will have the opportunity to enjoy Rafa Barrios. This Seville-based producer has established himself as one of the most sought-after and prolific performers, with releases on important labels such as Moon Harbour, Stereo, Saved, and Toolroom. This is all thanks to his fresh and innovative tech house sound that can revolutionize and ignite any dance floor.The penultimate show, on Saturday, February 25th, will be headlined by Ben Sterling. Despite his youth, this English artist has extraordinary talent and is considered one of the most important and representative names in current house music. He has the privileged and difficult task of leading a new generation of artists who are emerging under his modern house sound.And finally, on Sunday, February 26th, L'Abarset will join GreenWorld again with wAFF and Richy Ahmed. The former is defined by his unstoppable enthusiasm and attention to detail. These qualities are combined with his broad sonic range, which moves freely between techno and deep house. The latter, a veteran creator of Hot Creations, has one of the most important legacies in electronic music. Quality, pure club character, and positive energy are combined with his ability and adaptability to take control of the dance floor.Visitors to L'Abarset can experience something completely unique. The Grandvalira ski resort has everything sports enthusiasts could possibly need. L'Abarset offers some incredible culinary dishes that include food from around the world. This year, there are also some new features such as a fast food bar for the wildest nights; the Belvedere Shot Bar, a new shot bar concept; and the exclusive and mysterious space of L'Abarset The Club. Make your reservation at L'Abarset through the website: www.abarset.com



