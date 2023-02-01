Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Questlove Announces Hip-Hop 50 Tribute Performance At 2023 Grammys, Celebrating Its Past, Present & Future

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The performance will feature some of the biggest names in hip-hop and is part of an initiative to honor the genre's 50th anniversary, in partnership with Mass Appeal.

This Sunday (Feb. 5), the 2023 GRAMMYs are going to honor the 50-year anniversary of hip-hop in a big way - courtesy of a bona fide Philadelphia legend.

On Jan. 31, six-time GRAMMY winner Questlove announced he is co-curating the Hip-Hop 50 tribute performance for the 2023 GRAMMYs.

The performance is part of an initiative to honor the 50th anniversary of hip-hop in partnership with Mass Appeal. The artist lineup will be announced in the coming days, but as Questlove hinted in his announcement, it will see "some of the biggest names from the genre coming together to celebrate hip-hop history - its past, its present, its future."

The artist lineup will be announced in the coming days; more info to come.

The 2023 GRAMMYs will be broadcast live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles Sunday, Feb. 5 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network, and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+, as well as on live.grammy.com.






