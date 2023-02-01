Rusty Gear Releases Stunning New Video "Something In The Water"



Learn more @ www.rustygearmusic.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rusty Gear, the songwriter known for his collection of songs that celebrate the American way of life, has once again delivered a marvelous new song, " Something In The Water ", in a stunning video with sweeping vistas of the American West. From the very first note on his guitar and on into the spiraling slide across the frets, the musical tone sets up the story line for " Something In The Water ".Since the days of the pioneers, settlers, farmers, cowboys and native peoples have paid reverence to the life giving value and beauty of water. Still to this day, nature's gift feeds the farmer's crops, quenches the thirst of both man and animal and yet breeds controversy. Something In The Water ", written by Rusty, Michael Mugrage and Marion Roach Smith, shares picture perfect reflections of the various ways of life that continue to respect and use fresh water and of the threats to this scarce commodity. " Something In The Water ", with a cinematic song and video, captures the very heart of the complex relationship the American people have with our most precious resource.Learn more @ www.rustygearmusic.com



