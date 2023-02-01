Holly Henderson Returns With Sophomore Album "The Walls" Out On February 10, 2023





The long-awaited sophomore release from the UK alternative singer-songwriter brings a very different side to Holly's musicality and depth. While her debut album, "Monday Green" featured Holly's impressive rock guitar work and alternative pop anthem prowess, her new work shows a more introspective, and slightly more delicate side to her songcraft.



"Wendy" is a uniquely fresh, yet retro infused ballad, told from the story of a person leaving their dog "Wendy" at home and promising her that she hasn't been abandoned. It begins with the familiar whimsy and folk sentiments of Holly's arrangements, and her dreamy, ethereal storyteller vocals. But as the band creep in, and Wendy's world grows darker and colder, the warmth of the band, as more drums, percussion, guitars, mandolins and harmonies sweep in to remind Wendy, and anyone else listening, that they are never alone.



Recorded in a farmhouse in the English countryside, Holly's new album "The Walls" brings Holly full circle from her previous Los Angeles recorded album. Finely crafted arrangements, sonic musings, and playful themes take us on a journey with Holly as she deconstructs her Brit Pop and classic influences and reassembles them into progressive-folk wonderment.



On "The Walls", Holly said, "This album sits within a sense of place. As a songwriter, I can only speak of my own thoughts of home and belonging. I suppose this record is a wandering eye over the fleeting moments from the last few years, of when I felt at home, and when I didn't. When I felt like the walls were tumbling, when they kept me safe, and when they became my prison. I learned the only way of breaking these patterns, was to let people step over the threshold.



With her new single "Wendy", Holly Henderson is further teasing her second album, "The Walls", following the release of last year's acclaimed single "The Planes", which Clash Magazine described thus: "bejewelled psych-pop with folk qualities, her work has a haunting after-effect that can't be shrugged off."




