The Stone Eye Release New Single/Video "Donora"





'"Donora" is a song that began with one creative direction in mind and ended up veering off of the side of a cliff by the end of the songwriting process. That's The Stone Eye way. Initially, Stephen Burdick brought what is now the first couple minutes of the song to the band. After collectively workshopping the song around as a collective for about three weeks, we ended up with a five-minute song that stylistically jumps all over the place yet remains cohesive- which is really cool. "Donora" certainly isn't the most out-there song on the record, but it showcases the band's evolution whilst remaining true to our sound at the same time."' - The Stone Eye



Recorded by: Michael Kerchner

Mixed by: Stephen Burdick

Mastered by: Paul Logus (PDX Mastering)

Produced by: The Stone Eye

Lyrics by: Stephen Burdick



Video by: Stephen Burdick







Come along with us and grab a beer, throw up your legs, and let out a sigh of relief. A new era is born; or at least, something like that. Philadelphia's premier fuzz-filled rockers are ushering in 2023 with new music throughout the year, beginning with their first single, "Donora". Formed in 2014 by some buddies in High School with a shared love for music and endless amounts of ambition (sometimes to the point of absurdity), The Stone Eye is a band that prides itself in tackling multiple genres within one cohesive package; usually topped off with thunderous rhythm, loud guitars, and haunting vocals. It was not always this way though, and that's a part of the appeal. Throughout the band's long history, musical evolution and experimentation have been at the forefront of each member's mind. What happens if you cross pop-sensibilities with traditional metal? Or maybe throw some funk in there for the ladies? Perhaps this song needs a hand pan? Why not! With every new release, The Stone Eye is providing new perspectives on tried genres, and that's... well, cool. These upcoming releases are absolutely no exception to that now-established mantra, so strap on in, grab that beer we were talking about earlier, and enjoy the ride.



"Donora" will be the first of four singles & music videos cultivated in a twelve-track album entitled Fata Morgana, which is scheduled for an April 28th, 2023 release. Fata Morgana and the aforementioned singles with be made available through Electric Talon Records on CD, Cassette, and



BAND MEMBERS

Stephen Burdick - Guitar, Vocals

Christian Mechem - Guitar, Vocals

Mike Pacca - Bass, Vocals

