65th Annual Grammy Awards Will Feature Tributes To Loretta Lynn, Christine McVie & Takeoff

On GRAMMY Sunday, fans can access exclusive behind-the-scenes GRAMMYs content, including performances, acceptance speeches, interviews from the GRAMMY Live red-carpet special, and more via the Recording Academy's digital experience on live.GRAMMY.com. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The lineup for the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards has been expanded with the addition of an In Memoriam segment paying tribute to just some of those from the creative community that we have lost this year. The segment will feature Kacey Musgraves performing "Coal Miner's Daughter" in a tribute to Loretta Lynn; Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood and Bonnie Raitt honoring Christine McVie with " Songbird "; and Maverick City Music joining Quavo for " Without You " as they remember the life and legacy of Takeoff.Live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and hosted by Trevor Noah, the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards will be broadcast live on Sun, Feb. 5, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on the CBS Television Network and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Prior to the Telecast, the GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony will be broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater at 12:30 p.m. PT and will be streamed live on live.GRAMMY.com.The 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards are produced by Fulwell 73 Productions for the Recording Academy. Raj Kapoor serves as showrunner and executive producer, alongside Ben Winston and Jesse Collins as executive producers. Phil Heyes joins for the first time as director, Eric Cook as co-executive producer with Tabitha Dumo, Tiana Gandelman, Patrick Menton, and David Wild as producers.On GRAMMY Sunday, fans can access exclusive behind-the-scenes GRAMMYs content, including performances, acceptance speeches, interviews from the GRAMMY Live red-carpet special, and more via the Recording Academy's digital experience on live.GRAMMY.com.



