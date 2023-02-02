Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Charts / Awards 02/02/2023

65th Annual Grammy Awards Will Feature Tributes To Loretta Lynn, Christine McVie & Takeoff

65th Annual Grammy Awards Will Feature Tributes To Loretta Lynn, Christine McVie & Takeoff

Hot Songs Around The World

Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
249 entries in 23 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1127 entries in 28 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
325 entries in 21 charts
Jingle Bell Rock
Bobby Helms
252 entries in 19 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
976 entries in 25 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
507 entries in 26 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
385 entries in 25 charts
Calm Down
Rema
346 entries in 19 charts
Another Love
Tom Odell
529 entries in 17 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
899 entries in 28 charts
Merry Christmas Everyone
Shakin' Stevens
225 entries in 11 charts
Flowers
Miley Cyrus
48 entries in 26 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The lineup for the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards has been expanded with the addition of an In Memoriam segment paying tribute to just some of those from the creative community that we have lost this year. The segment will feature Kacey Musgraves performing "Coal Miner's Daughter" in a tribute to Loretta Lynn; Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood and Bonnie Raitt honoring Christine McVie with "Songbird"; and Maverick City Music joining Quavo for "Without You" as they remember the life and legacy of Takeoff.

Live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and hosted by Trevor Noah, the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards will be broadcast live on Sun, Feb. 5, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on the CBS Television Network and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Prior to the Telecast, the GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony will be broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater at 12:30 p.m. PT and will be streamed live on live.GRAMMY.com.

The 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards are produced by Fulwell 73 Productions for the Recording Academy. Raj Kapoor serves as showrunner and executive producer, alongside Ben Winston and Jesse Collins as executive producers. Phil Heyes joins for the first time as director, Eric Cook as co-executive producer with Tabitha Dumo, Tiana Gandelman, Patrick Menton, and David Wild as producers.

On GRAMMY Sunday, fans can access exclusive behind-the-scenes GRAMMYs content, including performances, acceptance speeches, interviews from the GRAMMY Live red-carpet special, and more via the Recording Academy's digital experience on live.GRAMMY.com.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0093801 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0012485980987549 secs