News
Charts / Awards 02/02/2023

Cardi B, James Corden, Billy Crystal, Viola Davis, Dwayne Johnson, Olivia Rodrigo, Shania Twain, And First Lady Jill Biden To Present At The 65th Annual Grammy Awards

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) A diverse roster of presenters, including First Lady Jill Biden, GRAMMY winner Cardi B, actor, producer, writer, and host James Corden, current GRAMMY nominee Billy Crystal, current GRAMMY nominee Viola Davis, actor Dwayne Johnson, three-time GRAMMY winner Olivia Rodrigo, and five-time GRAMMY winner Shania Twain will take the stage at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards. Live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and hosted by Trevor Noah, the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards will be broadcast live on Sun, Feb. 5, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on the CBS Television Network and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Prior to the Telecast, the GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony will be broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater at 12:30 p.m. PT and will be streamed live on live.GRAMMY.com. Additional performers will be announced in the coming days.

Previously announced GRAMMY performers include Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras, Sam Smith, and Harry Styles.

The 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards are produced by Fulwell 73 Productions for the Recording Academy®. Raj Kapoor serves as showrunner and executive producer, alongside Ben Winston and Jesse Collins as executive producers. Phil Heyes joins for the first time as director, Eric Cook as co-executive producer with Tabitha Dumo, Tiana Gandelman, Patrick Menton, and David Wild as producers.

On GRAMMY Sunday, fans can access exclusive Top40-Charts.com content, including performances, acceptance speeches, interviews from the GRAMMY Live red-carpet special!






