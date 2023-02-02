Dallas-Based R&B Artist Delishia J Drops New Single 'Put You On' From Forthcoming EP









Put You On is a melodic R&B single that sees Delishia professing her loyalty to her partner. She expands, "I'm saying "Hey I'm potent," If I put you on to my soul and we take it there you don't have to worry about me doing that with anyone else." Delishia puts her polished melodic ability in full display over the track's dreamy R&B production. The track is produced by Ralph Tiller, best known for co-producing Muni Long's breakthrough hit "Hrs & Hrs."



A project years in the making, Monday Morning' isn't simply a compilation of the best tracks Delishia's made over the last few years but rather an adventure for us as listeners to experience. "

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Emerging Dallas-based R&B artist Delishia J is due to release "Monday Morning'' EP on February 17th. After years of perfecting her craft, Delishia is presenting the long-awaited project that takes the listener through the ups and downs of love at multiple levels. Now, Delishia showcases her sultry vocals and ability to flow on Ralph Tiller-produced lead single Put You On. Texas singer, songwriter, and producer Delishia J is an emerging artist with immense talent and range. The former collegiate athlete was inspired to pursue music after hearing Kehlani's Cloud 19 mixtape. Delishia explains, "Kehlani's pen inspired me to put my best foot forward, I was a collegiate athlete at TXST and the day I heard Kehlani's mixtape "Cloud 19" my life was forever changed. Learning that she had written her own songs inspired me to step away from track and pursue music. Fast forward 6 years later and I'm finally releasing my first tape." After years of honing her skills and developing as an artist-sharing stages with acclaimed acts such as HTown, Adina Howard, Case, Link, and Shaun Mili-Delishia J is excited to introduce herself to the world with "Monday Morning."Delishia's new EP "Monday Morning" is about reflection. She explains, "Imagine it's Monday and you're coming off of a long romantic weekend and you're reflecting on love and all its sensual moments. On Mondays I sit in meetings and I daze off a bit thinking about the small moments. So these are a compilation of my thoughts." Delishia's writing is vulnerable and honest as she contemplates the inner thoughts surrounding her relationships. Throughout the album, Delishia showcases everything from her own style of rapping/melodic flows to her boundless vocal range singing w/ full harmony backing. She states, "It's my version of R&B. It's like nostalgia mixed with new R&B." Monday Morning" was originally recorded at Three Hound Studios in San Marcos and later reimagined at Empire Sounds in Carrollton. The nine-track EP features an all-star cast of platinum and Billboard charting producers: Ralph Tiller ("Hrs & Hrs" by Muni Long), Darkside 3x ("I'll Be Here by NoCap), Chaz X (SWV by Summer Walker), JayDot ("Broken Promises" by Summer Walker), and DreEazy ("Not Nice" by Kaash Paige).Put You On is a melodic R&B single that sees Delishia professing her loyalty to her partner. She expands, "I'm saying "Hey I'm potent," If I put you on to my soul and we take it there you don't have to worry about me doing that with anyone else." Delishia puts her polished melodic ability in full display over the track's dreamy R&B production. The track is produced by Ralph Tiller, best known for co-producing Muni Long's breakthrough hit "Hrs & Hrs."A project years in the making, Monday Morning' isn't simply a compilation of the best tracks Delishia's made over the last few years but rather an adventure for us as listeners to experience. "Monday Morning" is due for release on February 17th.




