Prog Metal Solo Project Poh Hock Announces New EP 'Gallimaufry'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Boston-based guitarist Poh Hock has announced the follow-up to his 2019 debut EP, 'Ātma'. The former lead guitarist for the now-defunct Native Construct will release his sophomore effort, 'Gallimaufry', on March 31, 2023.



As a treat to fans who have lamented the end of Native Construct, the first single off the new EP sees Poh Hock reunite with NC vocalist Robert Edens on the track "Fragile Space"! The music video for the new single was directed by Erez Bader.



Commenting on the history and influences behind the new song, Poh Hock shares:



"7 years ago, Rob and I started working on a song together for Native Construct's sophomore album, which was subsequently shelved. 7 years of experiences and learnings later, we brought it back to life for Poh Hock's 2nd EP, 'Gallimaufry'.



"This track is an experiment in bringing together different musical styles - Rob with his electronic and pop influences, and me with my background in classical and jazz music (and of course, metal), resulting in the eccentric and ethereal Fragile Space."

The music video for "Fragile Space" premiered exclusively with Metal Injection.







