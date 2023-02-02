Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
RnB 02/02/2023

Aundrey Guillaume. Shares New Single 'zip.'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) AUNDREY GUILLAUME. today shares "zip." and announces his forthcoming COLD SUMMER. A playlist by AUNDREY GUILLAUME., out on February 24. It is all released via drink sum wtr (formed this past year by industry veteran Nigil Mack, bringing forth unique voices in Hip-Hop, R&B, and adjacent sounds).

"zip.," produced by LIA, Kimmo, and featuring additional prod. from AUNDREY, is a mantra to the creative hustle, reminiscent of flows pioneered by Migos and Playboi Carti; its production highlighting AUNDREY's well-rounded ability. "zip." shows off his ability to work in many different sonic spaces, this single working as a dynamic foil to his first EP single, the much more serious and frenzied "dungeon.," which served as a nod and acknowledgment to what all of us have that makes us human.

Of the track, GUILLAUME. notes, "'zip.' is a very fun and vibrant record that instantly captivates the listener with melodic chords and heavy drum patterns. Hopefully you all will love this record just as much as I loved making it."

Brandon Black (creative director for each vignette accompanying the upcoming EP) shares, "Something I love about AUNDREY's music is that it's so diverse but so uniquely 'him'. This is especially true with these new songs. With this sonic diversity in mind, my approach was to take his lead and really make each of these visuals a unique and direct representation of the music; a statement of art that stands on its own but also functions as a part of a collection. I truly hope people enjoy watching and am so grateful to my brother for his endless trust."

drink sum wtr was founded in early 2022 by Nigil Mack (Formerly VP of A&R at Republic Records and integral in the discovery and development of major artists like Kid Cudi, Shelley [FKA DRAM], Angel Haze and more), Sam Valenti IV (CEO and founder of storied label Ghostly International.), and Secretly Group co-founders Ben Swanson, Chris Swanson, Phil Waldorf and Darius Van Arman.

In addition to working on signing artists like Deem Spencer and Kari Faux, drink sum wtr has kicked off with a single series, highlighting deep cuts and some of the more innovative and unique tracks from voices in the hip-hop and r&b-adjacent spaces.

Inland Empire-born rapper/producer AUNDREY GUILLAUME.'s introspective and emotionally intense music comes straight from the heart. The youngest of nine children, AUNDREY fell in love with music early when his father put him on the drums at Church where he would perform with his other siblings.

These church performances steeled AUNDREY against criticism and turned him into a perfectionist and performer early on. Last year brought us AUNDREY's debut EP Violet, in which he documents the journey that brought him where he is today, taking lessons of healing, vulnerability and wisdom in his 2022 follow-up, ENERGY.

Recently, AUNDREY earned attention from Pigeons and Planes, Hypebeast, FLOOD, Complex, Lyrical Lemonade, and more. Now, we see the young rapper ripping off bandages from old wounds and laying it all out there.






