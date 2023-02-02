Superstar Beyonce Announces Renaissance World Tour 2023

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Following the wildly successful release of BEYONCÉ's seventh studio album, RENAISSANCE, the global superstar has announced RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR today, her first solo tour in over six years. The North American leg of the tour is leveraging Ticketmaster's Verified Fan technology to ensure more tickets get into the hands of concertgoers. Fans can register now HERE: https://beyonce.livenation.com. Ticketing will begin Monday, February 6, 2023, starting with an exclusive presale to BeyHive members.
The 2023 tour, produced by Parkwood Entertainment, and promoted by Live Nation, kicks off on May 10, 2023, at Friends Arena
in Stockholm, SE, making stops throughout Europe
in Cardiff, Edinburgh, Sunderland, Paris, London, Marseille, Amsterdam, Warsaw and more. The tour then continues across North America
with shows in Toronto, Chicago, East Rutherford, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Houston
and more.
RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR will also visit Brussels, Barcelona, Cologne, Frankfurt, Hamburg, and more in Europe
in May & June. Additional North American cities include Boston, Charlotte, Dallas, Detroit, Kansas City, Louisville, Miami, Minneapolis, Nashville, New Orleans, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, San Francisco, St. Louis, Tampa, Vancouver and more.
As with previous tours, Beyoncé will make her mark offstage, too, with BeyGOOD, the initiative she founded in 2013 to support people and programs around the world. BeyGOOD will continue its legacy of philanthropy, building out this focus on economic equity by supporting organizations that serve marginalized and underserved communities with access to scholarships, opportunities for internships that lead to job placement, and resources to support entrepreneurship.
In various cities throughout the tour, BeyGOOD will support entrepreneurs through Black Parade
Route luncheons, celebrating small business owners, with grant opportunities being awarded and a foray of services with global partners to promote business sustainability. One thousand small businesses will be supported with a commitment totaling one million dollars.
BeyGOOD will also support students through scholarship funds that will be given to colleges and universities in ten different cities along the tour. Each school will be given one hundred thousand dollars and will select the student recipients. BeyGOOD's total scholarship commitment during RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR will be one million dollars.
Working with Beyoncé and the BeyGOOD Foundation, Citi and Verizon will purchase 100 tickets combined in each market across the U.S. touring leg for distribution to local community initiatives.
RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR DATES:
EUROPE:
May 10, 2023 - Stockholm, SE - Friends
Arena
May 14, 2023 - Brussels, BE - King Baudouin Stadium
May 17, 2023 - Cardiff, UK - Cardiff Principality Stadium
May 20, 2023 - Edinburgh, UK - BT Murray Field Stadium
May 23, 2023 - Sunderland, UK - Stadium of Light
May 26, 2023 - Paris, FR - Stade de France
May 29, 2023 - London, UK - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
May 30, 2023 - London, UK - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
June 08, 2023 - Barcelona, ES - Olympic Stadium
June 11, 2023 - Marseille, FR - Orange
Velodrome
June 15, 2023 - Cologne, DE - Rhein Energie Stadion
June 17, 2023 - Amsterdam, NL - Johan
Crujff Arena
June 21, 2023 - Hamburg, DE - Volksparkstadion
June 24, 2023 - Frankfurt, DE - Deutsche Bank Park
June 27, 2023 - Warsaw, PL - PGE Narodowy
NORTH AMERICA:
July 8, 2023 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre
July 12, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field
July 15, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium
July 17, 2023 - Louisville, KY - L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium
July 20, 2023 - Minneapolis, MN - Huntington Bank Stadium
July 22, 2023 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field Stadium
July 26, 2023 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field
July 29, 2023 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium
Aug. 01, 2023 - Boston, MA - Gillette Stadium
Aug. 03, 2023 - Pittsburgh, PA - Acrisure Stadium
Aug. 05, 2023 - Washington, DC - FEDEX Field
Aug. 09, 2023 - Charlotte, SC - Bank of America
Stadium
Aug. 11, 2023 - Atlanta, GA - Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Aug. 16, 2023 - Tampa, FL - Raymond James
Stadium
Aug. 18, 2023 - Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium
Aug. 21, 2023 - St. Louis, MO - Dome at America's Center
Aug. 24, 2023 - Phoenix, AZ - State
Farm Stadium
Aug. 26, 2023 - Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium
Aug. 30, 2023 - San Francisco, CA - Levi's Stadium
Sept. 02, 2023 - Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium
Sept. 11, 2023 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place
Sept. 13, 2023 - Seattle, WA - Lumen Field
Sept. 18, 2023 - Kansas City, MO - Arrowhead Stadium
Sept. 21, 2023 - Dallas, TX - AT&T Stadium
Sept. 23, 2023 - Houston, TX - NRG Stadium
Sept. 27, 2023 - New Orleans, LA - Caesars
Superdome
For complete ticketing and additional information visit beyonce.livenation.com and tour.beyonce.com.