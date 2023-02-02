Superstar Beyonce Announces Renaissance World Tour 2023





For complete ticketing and additional information visit beyonce.livenation.com and tour.beyonce.com. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Following the wildly successful release of BEYONCÉ's seventh studio album, RENAISSANCE, the global superstar has announced RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR today, her first solo tour in over six years. The North American leg of the tour is leveraging Ticketmaster's Verified Fan technology to ensure more tickets get into the hands of concertgoers. Fans can register now HERE: https://beyonce.livenation.com. Ticketing will begin Monday, February 6, 2023, starting with an exclusive presale to BeyHive members.The 2023 tour, produced by Parkwood Entertainment, and promoted by Live Nation, kicks off on May 10, 2023, at Friends Arena in Stockholm, SE, making stops throughout Europe in Cardiff, Edinburgh, Sunderland, Paris, London, Marseille, Amsterdam, Warsaw and more. The tour then continues across North America with shows in Toronto, Chicago, East Rutherford, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Houston and more.RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR will also visit Brussels, Barcelona, Cologne, Frankfurt, Hamburg, and more in Europe in May & June. Additional North American cities include Boston, Charlotte, Dallas, Detroit, Kansas City, Louisville, Miami, Minneapolis, Nashville, New Orleans, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, San Francisco, St. Louis, Tampa, Vancouver and more.As with previous tours, Beyoncé will make her mark offstage, too, with BeyGOOD, the initiative she founded in 2013 to support people and programs around the world. BeyGOOD will continue its legacy of philanthropy, building out this focus on economic equity by supporting organizations that serve marginalized and underserved communities with access to scholarships, opportunities for internships that lead to job placement, and resources to support entrepreneurship.In various cities throughout the tour, BeyGOOD will support entrepreneurs through Black Parade Route luncheons, celebrating small business owners, with grant opportunities being awarded and a foray of services with global partners to promote business sustainability. One thousand small businesses will be supported with a commitment totaling one million dollars.BeyGOOD will also support students through scholarship funds that will be given to colleges and universities in ten different cities along the tour. Each school will be given one hundred thousand dollars and will select the student recipients. BeyGOOD's total scholarship commitment during RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR will be one million dollars.Working with Beyoncé and the BeyGOOD Foundation, Citi and Verizon will purchase 100 tickets combined in each market across the U.S. touring leg for distribution to local community initiatives.RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR DATES:EUROPE:May 10, 2023 - Stockholm, SE - Friends ArenaMay 14, 2023 - Brussels, BE - King Baudouin StadiumMay 17, 2023 - Cardiff, UK - Cardiff Principality StadiumMay 20, 2023 - Edinburgh, UK - BT Murray Field StadiumMay 23, 2023 - Sunderland, UK - Stadium of LightMay 26, 2023 - Paris, FR - Stade de FranceMay 29, 2023 - London, UK - Tottenham Hotspur StadiumMay 30, 2023 - London, UK - Tottenham Hotspur StadiumJune 08, 2023 - Barcelona, ES - Olympic StadiumJune 11, 2023 - Marseille, FR - Orange VelodromeJune 15, 2023 - Cologne, DE - Rhein Energie StadionJune 17, 2023 - Amsterdam, NL - Johan Crujff ArenaJune 21, 2023 - Hamburg, DE - VolksparkstadionJune 24, 2023 - Frankfurt, DE - Deutsche Bank ParkJune 27, 2023 - Warsaw, PL - PGE NarodowyNORTH AMERICA:July 8, 2023 - Toronto, ON - Rogers CentreJuly 12, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial FieldJuly 15, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Nissan StadiumJuly 17, 2023 - Louisville, KY - L&N Federal Credit Union StadiumJuly 20, 2023 - Minneapolis, MN - Huntington Bank StadiumJuly 22, 2023 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field StadiumJuly 26, 2023 - Detroit, MI - Ford FieldJuly 29, 2023 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife StadiumAug. 01, 2023 - Boston, MA - Gillette StadiumAug. 03, 2023 - Pittsburgh, PA - Acrisure StadiumAug. 05, 2023 - Washington, DC - FEDEX FieldAug. 09, 2023 - Charlotte, SC - Bank of America StadiumAug. 11, 2023 - Atlanta, GA - Mercedes-Benz StadiumAug. 16, 2023 - Tampa, FL - Raymond James StadiumAug. 18, 2023 - Miami, FL - Hard Rock StadiumAug. 21, 2023 - St. Louis, MO - Dome at America's CenterAug. 24, 2023 - Phoenix, AZ - State Farm StadiumAug. 26, 2023 - Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant StadiumAug. 30, 2023 - San Francisco, CA - Levi's StadiumSept. 02, 2023 - Inglewood, CA - SoFi StadiumSept. 11, 2023 - Vancouver, BC - BC PlaceSept. 13, 2023 - Seattle, WA - Lumen FieldSept. 18, 2023 - Kansas City, MO - Arrowhead StadiumSept. 21, 2023 - Dallas, TX - AT&T StadiumSept. 23, 2023 - Houston, TX - NRG StadiumSept. 27, 2023 - New Orleans, LA - Caesars SuperdomeFor complete ticketing and additional information visit beyonce.livenation.com and tour.beyonce.com.



