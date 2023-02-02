Blake Shelton Partners With Kubota For 2023 "Back To The Honky Tonk" Tour





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Kubota Tractor Corporation announced today that it will be the presenting sponsor of Blake Shelton's "Back to the Honky Tonk" Tour kicking off in Lincoln, NE, February 16, 2023. This official tour sponsorship builds on an existing partnership with Blake Shelton who is an active part of the #KubotaCountry social community where he regularly shares what life is like on the farm using his Kubota equipment. To coincide with the tour, Kubota is also launching today its Honky Tonk Concert Ticket Giveaway Sweepstakes to provide customers and fans a chance to win tickets to see Blake Shelton at one of four main tour venues.Kubota announced that it will be the presenting sponsor of Blake Shelton's "Back to the Honky Tonk" tour."Kubota is all about helping people live the country lifestyle, and since I use Kubota tractors and utility vehicles to get a range of jobs done on my farm, it made perfect sense for us to work together on the road for my 'Back to the Honky Tonk' tour," said Blake Shelton.The tour, also featuring newcomer Jackson Dean and CMA and ACM Female Vocalist of the Year Carly Pearce, includes 18 stops in cities spanning from Nebraska to New York, including St. Paul, MN, Birmingham, AL, Louisville, KY, and more, all before wrapping up in Buffalo, NY, on March 25, 2023.Also kicking off today, the Kubota Honky Tonk Concert Ticket Giveaway Sweepstakes gives customers and country music fans a chance to win one of four (4) packages for an exclusive concert experience, including two (2) premium tickets, roundtrip transportation, accommodations (1-night hotel), and Kubota swag ($100 value) to one of four tour stops, including Louisville, KY (March 9), Oklahoma City, OK (March 17), and Kansas City, MO (March 18) and Pittsburg, PA (March 24). The Sweepstakes opens February 2, 2023, at 8 a.m. CT and ends March 1, 2023, at 11:59:59 p.m. CT. For official sweepstakes rules, visit info.kubotausa.com/honkytonkconcertticketgiveaway."We're excited to be a presenting sponsor of Blake's tour," said Todd Stucke, SVP of Sales and Marketing for Kubota North America, and Kubota Tractor Corporation Senior Vice President of Marketing, Product Support, and Special Projects. "Our customers, enthusiasts, and their families are a diverse group with a wide range of interests - from full time farmers to hobby farmers, from construction and landscape company owners to homeowners with some acreage - using all types of Kubota equipment. And, while different, they have shared principles, interests and stories that connect them to each other, and to us, through Kubota Country. We celebrate that shared spirit and look forward to connecting with more Kubota fans on the road with Blake and his crew." Blake Shelton continues to add to his impressive resume of music with the release of his latest single "No Body." The song comes on the heels of his most recent album Body Language Deluxe which features his Platinum-selling 28th country radio chart-topper, " Happy Anywhere " (featuring Gwen Stefani). With 52 million singles and 13 million albums sold and nearly 11 Billion Global Streams, Shelton has received numerous awards, including six ACMs, three AMAs, ten CMAs, 11 CMTs and six People's Choice, among many others. As a coach for the Emmy Award-winning television show The Voice, Shelton is a nine-time champion! He and Carson Daly have teamed up to executive produce and star in the high-spirited, celebrity game show, Barmageddon. Hosted by Nikki Bella, the show airs on USA Network and premiered as the networks highest rated debut episode in more than three years. For more information, please visit www.BlakeShelton.com and follow @BlakeShelton.



