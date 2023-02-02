Rework Is Back With Another Dancefloor Pleasure EP Called "Break Off"





The three track EP is inspired by their early Playhouse releases using heavy bass patterns, sinister synth effected stabs and minimal cold female vocal contributions.

REWORKs minimalist beat and pulsing synth-work show no significant move forward but their work still captures an internal glamour.



With a sonic template of their earlier tracks REWORK shows their love to club music again on their own label exlove records.

Out on February the 1st 2023, don't miss it!



https://www.wanna-rework.de

www.exloverec.com

https://rework.bandcamp.com

https://www.facebook.com/wannarework

https://www.instagram.com/wannarework

