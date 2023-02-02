Jools Holland Announces Autumn Tour 2023 And Special Guests Including The Selector

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Musical maestro Jools Holland
and his revered Rhythm & Blues Orchestra have today announced the run of dates and special guests of their 2023 Autumn/Winter UK tour. Starting in Southend on November 2nd, the tour will take in 30 shows across the UK including two dates at London's Royal Albert Hall on Friday 24th and Saturday 25th of November. Renowned as one of the UK's most popular tours, this year the show will feature The Selecter's Pauline Black
and Arthur 'Gaps' Hendrickson as special guests.
Pauline Black
and Arthur 'Gaps' Hendrickson are no strangers to Jools and the orchestra, having joined them for a memorable tour in 2016. The duo are founding members of the influential Coventry based two-tone band and ska pioneers The Selecter. Their debut album 'Too Much Pressure', released in 1980, still remains a key moment of British music history. The two vocalists have been an unstoppable force since relaunching The Selecter, entertaining audiences throughout the country with their incredible live performances, including hits like the classic 'On My Radio'.
Fans will be thrilled to hear that the shows will once again feature the outstanding vocals of Ruby Turner and Louise
Marshall, as well as the highly talented Sumudu Jayatilaka, who joined Jools for the first time in 2022. Together with the inimitable musicianship of the Rhythm & Blues Orchestra, which features drums from original Squeeze
member Gilson Lavis, Jools Holland
will be performing tracks spanning his entire solo career. With a catalogue that reaches through decades, prepare to enjoy the greatest boogie-woogie party in town!
Jools Holland
said: "Myself, my piano and Orchestra are thrilled to bits because our special guests this year are Pauline Black
and Arthur 'Gaps' Hendrickson of The Selecter. This magnificent addition will amplify our Ska music credentials and bring an extra razzy dazzy spasm to our dance capabilities. Coupled with our own Boogie Queen
and Enchantress, Ruby Turner, this mix will result in one of the most dynamic shows we've ever had. But it doesn't stop there, adding her delicious voice and harmonic enchantments to the evening, will be our very own, Louise
Marshall. Further, for your aural delectation we introduce, the much sought after and wonderful new voice of Sumudu Jayatilaka. All this music will be underpinned by the drums of my Squeeze
co-founder, Gilson Lavis and decorated by the scintillating soloists of the Orchestra."
Tickets for the tour are on general sale from 10am on Friday 3rd February via www.ticketmaster.co.uk / www.seetickets.com
FULL AUTUMN UK TOUR 2023 DATES:
NOVEMBER:
Thu 2nd - Southend Cliffs Pavilion
Fri 3rd - Southend Cliffs Pavilion
Sat 4th - Ipswich Regent Theatre
Sun 5th - Cambridge Corn Exchange
Thu 9th - Stockton Globe
Fri 10th - Northampton Royal & Derngate
Sat 11th - Reading Hexagon
Sun 12th - Harrogate Convention Centre
Thu 16th - Stoke Victoria
Hall
Fri 17th - Guildford G Live
Sat 18th - Bournemouth Pavilion
Sun 19th - Southampton Mayflower Theatre
Wed 22nd - Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
Thur 23rd - Leicester De Montfort Hall
Fri 24th - London Royal Albert Hall
Sat 25th - London Royal Albert Hall
Wed 29th - Sheffield City Hall
Thu 30th - Newcastle City Hall
DECEMBER:
Fri 1st - Glasgow SEC Armadillo
Sat 2nd - Glasgow SEC Armadillo
Wed 6th - Bath Forum
Thu 7th - Bristol Beacon
Fri 8th - Plymouth Pavilions
Sat 9th - Brighton Centre
Fri 15th - Birmingham Symphony Hall
Sat 16th - Birmingham Symphony Hall
Sun 17th - Leeds First Direct Arena
Wed 20th - York Barbican
Thu 21st - Cardiff International Arena
Fri 22nd - Manchester O2 Apollo