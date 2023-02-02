MoMojo Records Signs Two-Time Grammy Nominee John Ginty





In 2005, Ginty assembled some of the finest musicians from the New Jersey scene to form his own band. His debut self-released album, 'Fireside Live,' captures the band's improvisational, organ-driven sound. Later, at the strong encouragement of lifelong family friend, Ben Elliott, Ginty went on to release three studio albums on Elliott's American Showplace



- 'Bad News Travels' (2013): a collection of ten Ginty originals with multiple featured guests including Warren Haynes, Neal Casal, Albert Castiglia

- 'Bad News Travels - Live' (2014): Ginty and an all-star cast perform songs from the critically-acclaimed studio album, including extended jams. A companion DVD is also available for the ultimate live concert experience.

- 'No Filter' (2015), the

- 'Rockers' (2017), Aster Pheonyx joins Ginty on this Billboard Blues charting album



Ginty joined the Allman Betts Band in 2019, and recently completed an 18-date nationwide tour with the Allman Family Revival in December 2022. On April 5, 2020, Ginty's friend and mentor, Ben Elliott, passed away after a battle with cancer. Worldwide pandemic restrictions prevented a proper celebration of Elliott's life and career, something which Ginty hopes to address in the not-too-distant future. Elliott's analog console now resides in Ginty's studio, where its legacy of musical excellence continues.



"I learned so much about John and his history with Ben Elliott during our first phone call," says MoMojo Records Director, Sallie Bengtson. "He was clearly in need of a not only a new home for his catalog, but the impetus to revitalize his recordings, and the many stories and history that accompany them. We've already begun brainstorming for a future release, and look forward to the opportunity to work with John on something so clearly near and dear to his heart."



Ginty says: "I am so grateful to have the opportunity to breathe life into my own catalog again, as I had felt it went away with the loss of my producer Ben Elliott. Now, with MoMojo, I can once again share the great work we did together, as well as honor his legacy."

