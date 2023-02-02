Announcing "The 2023 Gerry Mulligan Jazz Challenge"





Musician Ted Hogarth, who sits on the Foundation Board, explains that the melody and chords are provided so high school musicians can perform the song regardless of what instrument they play.



Adds Saxophonist Alexa Tarantino, a musician and former winner of the contest adds, "Gerry Mulligan's Jazz Challenge is an incredible platform for students to study Gerry's legacy. For students to have free access to his music and a platform to share their performance is truly a one-of-a-kind opportunity, and it's a testament to Gerry and Franca Mulligan's commitment to inspiring the next generation of jazz musicians."



While Gerry Mulligan popularized the use of the baritone saxophone as a solo instrument, students can submit "42nd and Broadway" on the instrument of their choice. Students must upload their recorded video on YouTube (must show their hands, face, and body) and share the link in their entry form at www.gerrymulligan.org. Rules, a five-minute educational video on Gerry Mulligan, lead sheets and Gerry Mulligan's & His Concert Jazz Band Charts will also be available on the website - for free.



Franca Mulligan, President of the Gerry & Franca Mulligan Foundation says, "This is an exciting time of year for the Foundation because we introduce a new audience to Gerry's music. He would be so proud." And while Gerry had adoring admirers worldwide, some of the most famous were



The Grand Prize of the contest is a Conn-Selmer Saxophone (valued at $8,000) and will be awarded for the best entry from a saxophonist. However, all high school musicians can enter playing an instrument of their choice. Two first-place winners will each receive $500, two second-place performances will receive $250 and five $100 awards will be awarded.



The Gerry & Franca Mulligan Foundation is a charitable foundation, established to fulfill Gerry's wishes to provide music education, free music to young musicians in need, to donate musical instruments to schools in need, and perpetuate the music of Gerry Mulligan. As a composer, arranger, saxophonist, and bandleader, Gerry Mulligan remains one of the greatest of jazz legends. The Library of Congress serves as the repository for the permanent Gerry Mulligan Collection. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Annual "Gerry Mulligan's 2023 Jazz Challenge" has been announced by the Gerry & Franca Mulligan Foundation. This year, high school musicians are being asked to upload their video playing one of Gerry Mulligan's most famous compositions, "42nd and Broadway." In addition to lead sheets for students, there will also be charts available for teachers for every instrument - for free. The contest runs from Feb 1 - March 20, 2023. A team of professional musicians will judge high school musicians on sound, technique, intonation and presentation and announce winners on April 6, 2023 in honor of Gerry's birthday and Jazz Appreciation Month.Musician Ted Hogarth, who sits on the Foundation Board, explains that the melody and chords are provided so high school musicians can perform the song regardless of what instrument they play.Adds Saxophonist Alexa Tarantino, a musician and former winner of the contest adds, "Gerry Mulligan's Jazz Challenge is an incredible platform for students to study Gerry's legacy. For students to have free access to his music and a platform to share their performance is truly a one-of-a-kind opportunity, and it's a testament to Gerry and Franca Mulligan's commitment to inspiring the next generation of jazz musicians."While Gerry Mulligan popularized the use of the baritone saxophone as a solo instrument, students can submit "42nd and Broadway" on the instrument of their choice. Students must upload their recorded video on YouTube (must show their hands, face, and body) and share the link in their entry form at www.gerrymulligan.org. Rules, a five-minute educational video on Gerry Mulligan, lead sheets and Gerry Mulligan's & His Concert Jazz Band Charts will also be available on the website - for free.Franca Mulligan, President of the Gerry & Franca Mulligan Foundation says, "This is an exciting time of year for the Foundation because we introduce a new audience to Gerry's music. He would be so proud." And while Gerry had adoring admirers worldwide, some of the most famous were Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts and Former President Bill Clinton, who said, "No one ever played the horn like he did, and no one ever will."The Grand Prize of the contest is a Conn-Selmer Saxophone (valued at $8,000) and will be awarded for the best entry from a saxophonist. However, all high school musicians can enter playing an instrument of their choice. Two first-place winners will each receive $500, two second-place performances will receive $250 and five $100 awards will be awarded.The Gerry & Franca Mulligan Foundation is a charitable foundation, established to fulfill Gerry's wishes to provide music education, free music to young musicians in need, to donate musical instruments to schools in need, and perpetuate the music of Gerry Mulligan. As a composer, arranger, saxophonist, and bandleader, Gerry Mulligan remains one of the greatest of jazz legends. The Library of Congress serves as the repository for the permanent Gerry Mulligan Collection.



