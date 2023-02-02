Stitches' Hit Single "Brick In Yo Face" Featured On South Park Launches Executive Kirb's New Company Luxury Living Music





For more information about Luxury Living Music, visit https://www.luxurylivingmusic.com/ and follow Kirb on Instagram @LuxuryLivingKirb. Contact New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Luxury Living Kirb, the music executive behind the success of Stitches' hit single "Brick In Yo Face," has launched his newest venture, Luxury Living Music. The company's expanding portfolio includes rights to compositions and songs by today's hottest artists, including Stitches, Kevin Gates, Offset, Lil Boosie, Mistah Fab, Compton Menace, The Ying Yang Twins, and more.Kirb's passion for the music industry started when he was just 14 years old, and he has since been tenaciously pursuing his dream. Luxury Living Music's launch marks a major milestone in Kirb's journey, as he bought out his former business partner and composer, giving the company sole ownership of Supply & Demand Worldwide Publishing's catalog. The acquisition includes 100% of the compositions and 50% of the full songs previously owned by Supply & Demand Worldwide Publishing.Kirb, the music executive behind Luxury Living Music, continues to bring his passion for music to life through his production placements. Kirb recently collaborated with rapper Stitches on two of his hit songs, " Mexico " featuring Kevin Gates and " Vegas " with Popek. He also worked with producer Mykelonthebeat on Lil Boosie's "Track Life Forever" off his album "Savage Holidays." Kirb's successful placements demonstrate his versatility and expertise in the music industry. Follow Kirb's journey as he brings his love for music to life through his work.Kirb's most memorable moment came when his hit beat "Stitches Brick in Yo Face" was featured on Comedy Central's South Park. The placement showed Kirb the impact of his music and the love and respect he received from the show's creators. With this experience in mind, Kirb is eager to grow Luxury Living Music's holdings by purchasing more music and adding talented writers and composers to the roster.Kirb is not slowing down in 2023, as he has already released a new beat titled "Winning Spree," which represents his own success. He has landed a production placement with NBA Youngboy and is working with artists like Fat Trel, Roscoe Dash, Billy Blue, and Jay Jones. Kirb is also offering publishing administration services to help as many music creators as possible get paid for their work.For more information about Luxury Living Music, visit https://www.luxurylivingmusic.com/ and follow Kirb on Instagram @LuxuryLivingKirb. Contact Kevin J Araujo at Luxury Living Music by calling +1 305-987-9085 or emailing for further information. Follow Luxury Living Music on social media, including Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.



