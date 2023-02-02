Peach PRC Releases New Single "Perfect For You" Today



The song notably pays tribute to Paris Hilton's gold-certified 2006 smash "Stars Are Blind." Around this anthemic core, Peach PRC brightens up the shimmering production and glossy beat with breathless longing in the verses as she pleads, "Kiss me, I'm not scared." However, it culminates with the quotable confession, "She's gonna hate me, but I want you so bad."



After Peach PRC shared a taste on TikTok, Paris proceeded to duet with her and post it on TikTok. The clip generated millions of views and heightened anticipation for the arrival of the track. It sets the stage for her anxiously awaited new EP, Manic



It arrives on the heels of "Forever Drunk." Co-written with Grammy nominated pop songwriter



Last year Peach PRC released her much talked about single "God Is A Freak." Before the song was even released it attracted the attention of pop music titans Billie Eilish, Finneas, and Justin Tranter. Press raved about the single upon release, including Consequence who praised, "Peach is delightfully merciless on 'God Is A Freak,' never failing to point out the contradictions of traditional Christian ideology, landing every joke, and establishing herself as a vivid and fully-formed star" and Billboard who commented, "an enchanting new single that will have you jamming out and singing along to the tune of Peach's hilarious-yet-poignant critique."



Peach PRC unveiled her debut single "Josh" in 2021. It has already gathered 27 million-plus combined streams and received widespread critical acclaim. PAPER Mag raved, "it's a bombastic first look for the freshly minted pop star that sacrifices none of the chaotic whimsy that endeared fans to her in the first place," and Refinery29 noted, "Peach PRC takes her ex's obsession and turns it into a pop song, and it's kind of perfect. (Leave her alone, Josh.)"



Peach PRC takes the things you only say on text to close friends (or exes) and turns them into pop that shimmers as much as it singes. The rising pop star packs an often-unbelievable journey from writing and recording in her bedroom to social media phenomenon into smart, slick, and sweet songs with a bold bite. Equally funny and sensitive, she holds nothing back when it comes to life's ups and downs, mental health, and everything in between. She has already built an audience of 2 million-plus TikTok followers, generated over 110 million combined artist streams, and attracted acclaim from Billboard, Vogue Australia, BuzzFeed, Consequence, NME, Paper, Refinery29 and more.



Launching her TikTok page in 2019, she organically attracted an audience by posting everything from funny moments to self-care advice and, of course, music. A snippet of her first single "Blondes" played over the background of a video where she discussed the track's meaning, and it went viral. The full version eventually amassed over 12 million Spotify streams as she maintained this momentum with the follow-up "



On its heels, she teamed up with GRAMMY Award-nominated powerhouse songwriter New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Breakthrough Australian singer and songwriter Peach PRC returns with a brand-new single entitled "Perfect For You" today.The song notably pays tribute to Paris Hilton's gold-certified 2006 smash "Stars Are Blind." Around this anthemic core, Peach PRC brightens up the shimmering production and glossy beat with breathless longing in the verses as she pleads, "Kiss me, I'm not scared." However, it culminates with the quotable confession, "She's gonna hate me, but I want you so bad."After Peach PRC shared a taste on TikTok, Paris proceeded to duet with her and post it on TikTok. The clip generated millions of views and heightened anticipation for the arrival of the track. It sets the stage for her anxiously awaited new EP, Manic Dream Pixie, landing on April 28, 2023.It arrives on the heels of "Forever Drunk." Co-written with Grammy nominated pop songwriter Bonnie McKee (Katy Perry, Britney Spears), it generated over 4.3 million Spotify streams and 255K YouTube views on the music video. In addition to plugs from NME, coup de main, and more, Rolling Stone hailed it as an "earworm," and Alternative Press dubbed it "a true dance-while-you-cry anthem."Last year Peach PRC released her much talked about single "God Is A Freak." Before the song was even released it attracted the attention of pop music titans Billie Eilish, Finneas, and Justin Tranter. Press raved about the single upon release, including Consequence who praised, "Peach is delightfully merciless on 'God Is A Freak,' never failing to point out the contradictions of traditional Christian ideology, landing every joke, and establishing herself as a vivid and fully-formed star" and Billboard who commented, "an enchanting new single that will have you jamming out and singing along to the tune of Peach's hilarious-yet-poignant critique."Peach PRC unveiled her debut single "Josh" in 2021. It has already gathered 27 million-plus combined streams and received widespread critical acclaim. PAPER Mag raved, "it's a bombastic first look for the freshly minted pop star that sacrifices none of the chaotic whimsy that endeared fans to her in the first place," and Refinery29 noted, "Peach PRC takes her ex's obsession and turns it into a pop song, and it's kind of perfect. (Leave her alone, Josh.)"Peach PRC takes the things you only say on text to close friends (or exes) and turns them into pop that shimmers as much as it singes. The rising pop star packs an often-unbelievable journey from writing and recording in her bedroom to social media phenomenon into smart, slick, and sweet songs with a bold bite. Equally funny and sensitive, she holds nothing back when it comes to life's ups and downs, mental health, and everything in between. She has already built an audience of 2 million-plus TikTok followers, generated over 110 million combined artist streams, and attracted acclaim from Billboard, Vogue Australia, BuzzFeed, Consequence, NME, Paper, Refinery29 and more.Launching her TikTok page in 2019, she organically attracted an audience by posting everything from funny moments to self-care advice and, of course, music. A snippet of her first single "Blondes" played over the background of a video where she discussed the track's meaning, and it went viral. The full version eventually amassed over 12 million Spotify streams as she maintained this momentum with the follow-up " Colourblind ", racking up another 4 million Spotify streams. Along the way, she carefully cultivated an undeniable style with a twist. That twist defines her debut single "Josh," the ultimate kiss-off to the worst ex ever and has already received over 27 million streams and counting. Peach PRC followed up the success of "Josh" with her self-proclaimed girly camp pop single "Symptomatic", receiving over 8 million plus combined streams to date, and ending 2021 with " Heavy ", which has tallied 13 million plus combined streams. Kicking off 2022, releasing the liberating single "God Is A Freak" and had everyone talking including pop music titans Billie Eilish, Finneas, and Justin Tranter.On its heels, she teamed up with GRAMMY Award-nominated powerhouse songwriter Bonnie McKee for the 2022 banger "Forever Drunk," reeling in millions of streams and acclaim from Rolling Stone, NME, and more. However, she ignites her biggest, boldest, and brightest chapter yet with the Manic Dream Pixie EP in 2023. Its lead single "Perfect For You" pays tribute to the Paris Hilton smash " Stars Are Blind " and sees her entangled in a wild all-female love triangle regardless of the costs. As always, there's no shortage of passion, power, and pink. It is Peach PRC after all…



