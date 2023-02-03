JP Saxe & Camilo Drop New Single 'Moderacion'





Camilo's documentary, CAMILO: EL PRIMER TOUR DE MI VIDA, was released in November on HBO Max in the U.S. and Latin America, and he is currently finishing up his second international tour "De Adentro Pa Afuera Tour." New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-platinum GRAMMY nominated singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist JP Saxe releases his latest collaboration, "Moderación (con Camilo)" via Arista Records. The new track features five-time Latin GRAMMY winner and three-time GRAMMY nominated Colombian singer-songwriter, musician, and producer, Camilo.The video, which thoughtfully depicts the juxtaposition of moderation and excess, was directed by Venezuelan recording artists and frequent collaborators, Evaluna Montaner and Ricky Montaner of Mau y Ricky.Of the release, Saxe states: "Camilo is one of my favorite artists on earth and my brother. Doing this song together is a dream and I'm grateful I get to sing a song I love with a human I love. It has been a family affair with Evaluna and Ricky Montaner, Camilo's wife, and brother-in-law, directing the video. Estaré muy feliz de poder interpretar esta canción con Camilo por el resto de mi vida.""When I had the chance to meet JP Saxe, I doubted that I could love him more than I admire him, because for a long time he has been one of my favorite songwriters," said Camilo. "I'm so grateful that we actually had the chance to sit down and write this song together - it's something I'm really proud of and can't wait to share. One thing JP and I have in common is that we dislike people who love in moderación (moderation)."Since September, Saxe has released two new singles, " When You Think Of Me " and "The Good Parts," both of which he wrote and were produced by GRAMMY® Award-winning producer Malay (Frank Ocean, Lorde). He performed "The Good Parts" on NBC's Today Show last month.Building on the success of his breakout 2021 album, Dangerous Levels of Introspection, Saxe continued to make waves last summer with sold out performances, including tour dates with Alicia Keys and Lewis Capaldi. It was just announced that Saxe will support John Mayer on select dates of his anticipated 'Solo' tour this March, including a hometown show in Toronto, ON. See dates below. He will also be performing at Bonnaroo this summer, and future tour dates are yet to be announced for 2023.JP Saxe writes songs to discover and fathom the depths of his own personality. It's why he doesn't hold back or pull any punches. It's why he speaks so candidly about life, loss, and love. It's why he's quietly emerged as a multi-platinum GRAMMY nominated phenomenon whose voice can be felt across pop music.After dedicating his life to music, the Toronto-born and Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist captivated audiences everywhere with " If The World Was Ending " [feat. Julia Michaels].Nominated for "Song of the Year" at the 2021 GRAMMY Awards, streamed over one billion times, and certified double-platinum in the U.S. and six times-platinum in Canada, it paved the way for his full-length debut, Dangerous Levels of Introspection [Arista Records]. Powered by "A Little Bit Yours," "Line By Line" [feat. Maren Morris], and "Here's Hopin'" with John Mayer, it earned acclaim from People, Entertainment Weekly, American Songwriter, UPROXX, and EUPHORIA. who even rated it "5-out-of-5 stars."Along the way, he delivered show-stopping performances on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert accompanied by Mayer, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Live with Kelly & Ryan, The Late Late Show with James Corden, and more. To date, Saxe has amassed over 2.5 billion total streams and received two iHeart Award nominations for Best New Pop Artist and Best Lyrics.He won the award for Breakthrough Artist of the Year at the 2021 JUNO Awards, where he received five nominations in total. In 2022, he was nominated for two JUNO Awards, including Artist of the Year and Album of the Year. With a lot on his mind and the Voice Notes app armed and ready, he continues to uncover more, leading into a full-length project this year.UPCOMING TOUR DATES:March 11, 2023 | Prudential Center | Newark, NJMarch 13, 2023 | TD Garden | Boston, MAMarch 15, 2023 | Madison Square Garden | New York, NYMarch 18, 2023 | PPG Paints Arena | Pittsburgh, PAMarch 20, 2023 | Scotiabank Arena | Toronto, ONMarch 22, 2023 | Little Arena | Detroit, MIFive-time Latin GRAMMY winner and three-time GRAMMY nominated Colombian singer-songwriter, musician, and producer Camilo is considered one of the greatest champions of Pop from his generation. His 2019 debut album, 'Por Primera Vez', debuted at #1 on Billboard's Latin Pop Album Chart and went platinum in four countries, including the US. It was nominated for Best Latin Pop album at the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards.Camilo's second album, 'Mis Manos' was released in 2021 and led him to become the most nominated and awarded artist at the 22nd Latin GRAMMY Awards. In September 2022, Camilo released his third studio album 'De Adentro Pa Afuera', with features from Camila Cabello, Myke Towers, Grupo Firme, and more and was GRAMMY-nominated for Best Latin Pop Album.Most recently, Camilo was announced as the cover of Billboard's first ever all-Spanish language digital brand - Billboard Español. He has also partnered with Telemundo to produce the network's official song for the FIFA World Cup, which he premiered at the Billboard Latin Music Awards on September 29.Camilo's documentary, CAMILO: EL PRIMER TOUR DE MI VIDA, was released in November on HBO Max in the U.S. and Latin America, and he is currently finishing up his second international tour "De Adentro Pa Afuera Tour."



