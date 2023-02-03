Lovecolor (Vanessa Silberman & Ryan Carnes) Release New Single 'Dangerous'





LOVECOLOR says, "Director,



"



"



The band's



Growing up I think parts of me felt unable to be open and almost sexually suppressed, so I want to empower people (especially women), to fully embrace their whole true selves. I think that's the most powerful and dangerous thing you can do."

On the song, co-producer and drummer Ryan Carnes adds, "To me, 'Dangerous' speaks to the idea of being fully awake, aware, alive and sharp in a world where parts of society and culture wish us to remain dull and asleep."







A Diamond



Audiofemme named the touring singer and guitarist one of the hardest working bands of 2019, 2018 as well as 2017 (as she managed to play over 200 shows that year alone). In the studio, Silberman has engineered for Tony Visconti, Kimbra, Jello Biafra (Dead Kennedys) and worked as the in-house assistant engineer at Studio 606 (the



She's also assisted for the likes of the Foo Fighters, The Kills, Joan Jett, Blues Traveler, and



Ryan Carnes has amassed numerous credits over the years, including roles in the smash hit ABC series "Desperate Housewives," Clint Eastwood's LETTERS FROM IWO JIMA, as well as the superhero title character in "The Phantom." Carnes also starred as the lead in LA BODA DE VALENTINA (Valentina's Wedding), one of the top 10 grossing movies in Mexican cinema history.



Recently, he starred in the Hulu Holiday film CUPID FOR CHRISTMAS, currently streaming on the platform and recently featured in People Magazine as one of the best Christmas movies to stream on Hulu in 2022.

LOVECOLOR has announced several East Coast shows including a single release show coming up on February 4 at The Mercury Lounge in New York City. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) LOVECOLOR is the new musical project of Ryan Carnes (Desperate Housewives, Cupid for Christmas, Doctor Who) and singer, songwriter and producer Vanessa Silberman. Today the band is pleased to share their debut single " Dangerous " and its accompanying video which was directed by Cosmos Kiindarius.LOVECOLOR says, "Director, Cosmos Kiindarius was extremely instrumental in making the music come to life visually. We sent him the song, and he came back to us with a pitch that was very reminiscent in tone and in the spirit of the original BLADERUNNER film, of which we're both fans. It's a groundbreaking piece of cinema that has become beloved by so many over the years. We instantly connected with his take, and we thought it fit very well with some of the nascent ideas we had for the piece." Dangerous " premiered today at Beats Per Minute and will be on all streaming platforms on Friday for any playlist shares. Dangerous " draws upon inspirations from pop alternative to synth-driven new wave, with darker undertones that are akin to bands like Chvrches and M83. Accompanying the music are vulnerable, velvety vocals that intimately draw in the listener, with countless hooks that are sure to inspire. " Dangerous " was written, produced, recorded & mastered by Vanessa Silberman, co-produced by Ryan Carnes and mixed by Andrew Dawson (Jay Z, Phantogram, Sleigh Bells, Linkin Park).The band's Vanessa Silberman says, "'Dangerous' is about a few things - one being attraction and being so completely drawn to someone that it's almost dangerous, in a way. On the other hand, its message is really about exposing your entire self and being completely fearless and vulnerable, by embracing every aspect of who you are. It's about being free and open with your sensuality -- not suppressing any aspect of yourself, your desire or your sexuality.Growing up I think parts of me felt unable to be open and almost sexually suppressed, so I want to empower people (especially women), to fully embrace their whole true selves. I think that's the most powerful and dangerous thing you can do."On the song, co-producer and drummer Ryan Carnes adds, "To me, 'Dangerous' speaks to the idea of being fully awake, aware, alive and sharp in a world where parts of society and culture wish us to remain dull and asleep." Vanessa Silberman and Ryan Carnes are a musical force of sultry alt pop, dark synth, dance and rock sounds centered around exploring the many aspects of love. The pair officially teamed up in 2019 and launched LOVECOLOR in November 2022. Both have a long list of credits and together create undeniably catchy songs and deliver energetic powerful live shows, drawing comparisons to the rawness of Sinead O'Connor, the pop appeal of The 1975 and Chvrches, to the vocal qualities of Lana Del Ray, and confidence of St. Vincent.A Diamond Heart Production, the record label run by Vanessa Silberman was named one of "11 LGBTQIA+ and Women-Owned Labels That Are Changing The Music Industry" by Alternative Press . Prior to 2020, Vanessa was widely known through the DIY touring community for playing and booking over 800 shows (2015-2020) across the U.S. - as well as in the UK and Europe - in support of two EP's and numerous singles.Audiofemme named the touring singer and guitarist one of the hardest working bands of 2019, 2018 as well as 2017 (as she managed to play over 200 shows that year alone). In the studio, Silberman has engineered for Tony Visconti, Kimbra, Jello Biafra (Dead Kennedys) and worked as the in-house assistant engineer at Studio 606 (the Foo Fighters Studio).She's also assisted for the likes of the Foo Fighters, The Kills, Joan Jett, Blues Traveler, and James Williamson (Iggy Pop and the Stooges) in Los Angeles, CA. Additionally through her work at A Diamond Heart Production, she helped put out over 60 releases since 2014.Ryan Carnes has amassed numerous credits over the years, including roles in the smash hit ABC series "Desperate Housewives," Clint Eastwood's LETTERS FROM IWO JIMA, as well as the superhero title character in "The Phantom." Carnes also starred as the lead in LA BODA DE VALENTINA (Valentina's Wedding), one of the top 10 grossing movies in Mexican cinema history.Recently, he starred in the Hulu Holiday film CUPID FOR CHRISTMAS, currently streaming on the platform and recently featured in People Magazine as one of the best Christmas movies to stream on Hulu in 2022.LOVECOLOR has announced several East Coast shows including a single release show coming up on February 4 at The Mercury Lounge in New York City.



