ZG Smith Releases Official Video For Title Track To Debut EP 'Nighttime Animal'

ZG Smith will celebrate the Nighttime Animal EP release on February 23 with a show at The East Room in Nashville, TN. Tickets are on sale now. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Nashville-based artist ZG Smith premiered the official video for the title track to his debut EP Nighttime Animal with The Bluegrass Situation. The video follows the release of three singles from the forthcoming EP that will be released on February 23 via Tone Tree Music.The six-song EP finds the singer, songwriter, producer and guitarist ZG Smith stepping out on his own following 10+ years fronting the acclaimed roots-music duo Smooth Hound Smith and exploring his own unique blend of spaced-out psychedelic folk music.The EP was co-produced by Smith and Jonathan Smalt, producer and drummer for Devon Gilfillian, and also features Gilfilian himself ("Hooks"), Taylor Thompson (Bass), Blake Reams (pedal steel) and Josh Baylock (keyboards).Late last month, Under The Radar premiered " Sure Thing " and said it "...strikes off in a different direction than the previous singles, offering breezy, golden-hued acoustics tempered with a nostalgic and meditative bent.The track's warm guitar lines, subdued percussion, and dreamy vocals give it an alluring and effortless sheen, even as the lyrics find Smith searching for an elusive path forward." Late last year, Smith released the EP's title track "Nighttime Animal" that was co-written with Kyshona and "Let Me Back In," which features Antibalas' Ray Mason on trombone.ZG Smith will celebrate the Nighttime Animal EP release on February 23 with a show at The East Room in Nashville, TN. Tickets are on sale now.



