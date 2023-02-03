Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 03/02/2023

ZG Smith Releases Official Video For Title Track To Debut EP 'Nighttime Animal'

Hot Songs Around The World

Last Christmas
Wham!
976 entries in 25 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1127 entries in 28 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
325 entries in 21 charts
Merry Christmas Everyone
Shakin' Stevens
225 entries in 11 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
526 entries in 26 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
262 entries in 23 charts
Made You Look
Meghan Trainor
172 entries in 18 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
400 entries in 25 charts
Calm Down
Rema
360 entries in 19 charts
Creepin'
Metro Boomin, Weeknd & 21 Savage
149 entries in 23 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
911 entries in 28 charts
Flowers
Miley Cyrus
69 entries in 26 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Nashville-based artist ZG Smith premiered the official video for the title track to his debut EP Nighttime Animal with The Bluegrass Situation. The video follows the release of three singles from the forthcoming EP that will be released on February 23 via Tone Tree Music.

The six-song EP finds the singer, songwriter, producer and guitarist ZG Smith stepping out on his own following 10+ years fronting the acclaimed roots-music duo Smooth Hound Smith and exploring his own unique blend of spaced-out psychedelic folk music.

The EP was co-produced by Smith and Jonathan Smalt, producer and drummer for Devon Gilfillian, and also features Gilfilian himself ("Hooks"), Taylor Thompson (Bass), Blake Reams (pedal steel) and Josh Baylock (keyboards).

Late last month, Under The Radar premiered "Sure Thing" and said it "...strikes off in a different direction than the previous singles, offering breezy, golden-hued acoustics tempered with a nostalgic and meditative bent.

The track's warm guitar lines, subdued percussion, and dreamy vocals give it an alluring and effortless sheen, even as the lyrics find Smith searching for an elusive path forward." Late last year, Smith released the EP's title track "Nighttime Animal" that was co-written with Kyshona and "Let Me Back In," which features Antibalas' Ray Mason on trombone.

ZG Smith will celebrate the Nighttime Animal EP release on February 23 with a show at The East Room in Nashville, TN. Tickets are on sale now.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0095551 secs // 4 () queries in 0.001204252243042 secs