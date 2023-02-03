Retro Singer/Songwriter Marti West Shares 'Nobody Knows Me (Like You)'





Based in London, UK and born in Tuscany to a family of musicians, Anglo-Italian singer and songwriter Marti West has spent the last 6 years building a career through his bittersweet blend of introspective indie folk and ethereal harmonies. His 2016 debut EP Istanbul was followed by a UK tour, where he played some of the country's iconic indie venues like The Troubadour in Earl's Court and Bristol's The Fleece. Months later, his single 'Feels Like Home' started turning heads, landing a sync placement on NBC's The Village. The momentum continued building with his 2019 single 'Give Me Light', which was used in Volvo's First Trip commercial, and was recently licensed for Netflix's hit movie Love in the Villa. Inspired by acts like The War On Drugs,



Immersing his signature harmonies in driving drums and '80s synths, songwriter Marti West revives an era with his latest offering 'Nobody Knows Me (Like You)'. A laid-back guitar sets a nostalgic tone, while an iconic vocoder takes us back. The record is a time warp. It's as if it was taken right out of the classic coming-of-age motion picture The Breakfast Club.



Marti West gives us the background of the song: "Having lived in London for a little while now, I'm very aware how hard it is to meet someone you feel a connection with - especially in a big city.



Talking To Strangers Tracklist:

1. Always

2. Nobody Knows Me (Like You)

3. Out Of My Head

4. Talking To Strangers

5. Circles

6. Out Of My Hands

7. Somebody New

8. Most Of The Time

