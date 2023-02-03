Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 03/02/2023

Retro Singer/Songwriter Marti West Shares 'Nobody Knows Me (Like You)'

Retro Singer/Songwriter Marti West Shares 'Nobody Knows Me (Like You)'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) UK resident and musician Marti West will be releasing his latest single 'Nobody Knows Me (Like You)' on the 3rd of February, ahead of his upcoming album Talking To Strangers, which will be released on the 28th of April via Marti West Music. The songwriter has been supported by music publications EARMILK, Echoes And Dust, GAFFA magazine, and Indie Music Center. His music has received airplay from BBC Radio 1's Chillest Show as well as France Inter and Portugal Antena 2. His music has been featured on major YouTube Channels alexrainbirdMusic, M O S T L Y strings, Wave Of Good Noise, and Indie Folk Central among others. He has gained placement on numerous Spotify editorial playlists, including Lost in the Woods, Cafe & Croissant, A Shot of Indie, Rustig & Mooi, and Indie Highlights, raising his stream count to over 10 million and counting across platforms.

Based in London, UK and born in Tuscany to a family of musicians, Anglo-Italian singer and songwriter Marti West has spent the last 6 years building a career through his bittersweet blend of introspective indie folk and ethereal harmonies. His 2016 debut EP Istanbul was followed by a UK tour, where he played some of the country's iconic indie venues like The Troubadour in Earl's Court and Bristol's The Fleece. Months later, his single 'Feels Like Home' started turning heads, landing a sync placement on NBC's The Village. The momentum continued building with his 2019 single 'Give Me Light', which was used in Volvo's First Trip commercial, and was recently licensed for Netflix's hit movie Love in the Villa. Inspired by acts like The War On Drugs, Amanda Bergman, and Big Red Machine, his music is reminiscent of the likes of Simple Minds, Bon Iver, and The Tallest Man On Earth.

Immersing his signature harmonies in driving drums and '80s synths, songwriter Marti West revives an era with his latest offering 'Nobody Knows Me (Like You)'. A laid-back guitar sets a nostalgic tone, while an iconic vocoder takes us back. The record is a time warp. It's as if it was taken right out of the classic coming-of-age motion picture The Breakfast Club.

Marti West gives us the background of the song: "Having lived in London for a little while now, I'm very aware how hard it is to meet someone you feel a connection with - especially in a big city. Fresh from a recent breakup, the song is basically about asking yourself, 'did I make a mistake?'"

Talking To Strangers Tracklist:
1. Always
2. Nobody Knows Me (Like You)
3. Out Of My Head
4. Talking To Strangers
5. Circles
6. Out Of My Hands
7. Somebody New
8. Most Of The Time
9. We Could Be Good Together






