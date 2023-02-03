Tom Keifer #keiferband Release New Video Commemorating Ten Year Anniversary





The new video, produced and edited by Joshua Smith, features fan-shot live footage of the band from the first year on tour (2013) through the most recent tour in 2022. Opening in somber black-and-white profiles of suffering souls, Keifer's sultry vocals reflect the troubles of those in despair as shimmering instrumental vibrations build into an iconic key change. Within the first minute, the viewer is graced with an exalted perspective, and a fully technicolor, changed world. The anthem and video wind between contemplative compassion and explosive enthusiasm, ultimately landing on a perspective of hope and array of smiles where "everybody shines."



Keifer says, "'A Different Light''s lyric really struck a chord with people and we've had countless requests since its release for a music video. The fans have been right there with us over this ten-year journey capturing show after show on their phones. Including the live videos they shot in the video is our way of expressing gratitude and making them part of the ten year anniversary."



Tom Keifer remains a resilient, relevant figure in the rock world through constant reimagination and renewal. His story begins as the singer-songwriter, guitarist, and front man of hard rock heavyweights Cinderella. His signature voice and guitar, and bluesy, no-BS arena-shaking songwriting, were integral in moving 15 million records worldwide. Over the past decade, Keifer transitioned his talents to a solo career, enjoying continued success recording and touring with #keiferband. #keiferband is Tom Keifer, Savannah Keifer, Tony Higbee, Billy Mercer, Jarred Pope, Kory Myers,



With the release of #keiferband's "A Different Light" video, 2023 will commemorate ten years of incredible memories with their fans. The band will be celebrating the milestone this year on their "LIVE LOUD TOUR." Plenty of high energy, eardrum-shattering shows are in the works for 2023. Tour dates will be announced in the coming weeks.

www.TomKeifer.com

www.facebook.com/TomKeiferOfficial

www.twitter.com/TomKeiferMusic

www.instagram.com/TomKeiferofficial

www.youtube.com/user/TomKeifermusic New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Take a deep breath. Everything's okay - and it's about to take a stratospheric upturn with former Cinderella frontman Tom Keifer #keiferband's "A Different Light." Penned a decade ago by Tom and Savannah Keifer, the song truly gives meaning to the saying, "Good music has no expiration date." The lyric etches a timeless message that's as relevant, if not more so, today than it was ten years ago. A fan favorite upon the release of Keifer's 2013 critically acclaimed THE WAY LIFE GOES, "A Different Light," now with a brand new music video, is being released to commemorate the ten year anniversary of #keiferband and Keifer's debut solo release.The new video, produced and edited by Joshua Smith, features fan-shot live footage of the band from the first year on tour (2013) through the most recent tour in 2022. Opening in somber black-and-white profiles of suffering souls, Keifer's sultry vocals reflect the troubles of those in despair as shimmering instrumental vibrations build into an iconic key change. Within the first minute, the viewer is graced with an exalted perspective, and a fully technicolor, changed world. The anthem and video wind between contemplative compassion and explosive enthusiasm, ultimately landing on a perspective of hope and array of smiles where "everybody shines."Keifer says, "'A Different Light''s lyric really struck a chord with people and we've had countless requests since its release for a music video. The fans have been right there with us over this ten-year journey capturing show after show on their phones. Including the live videos they shot in the video is our way of expressing gratitude and making them part of the ten year anniversary."Tom Keifer remains a resilient, relevant figure in the rock world through constant reimagination and renewal. His story begins as the singer-songwriter, guitarist, and front man of hard rock heavyweights Cinderella. His signature voice and guitar, and bluesy, no-BS arena-shaking songwriting, were integral in moving 15 million records worldwide. Over the past decade, Keifer transitioned his talents to a solo career, enjoying continued success recording and touring with #keiferband. #keiferband is Tom Keifer, Savannah Keifer, Tony Higbee, Billy Mercer, Jarred Pope, Kory Myers, Tanya Davis. Two critically-acclaimed albums have been released to date: THE WAY LIFE GOES (2013) and RISE (2019). THE WAY LIFE GOES was praised by industry publications upon its release: Rolling Stone described the album as "14 blues howlers... [it] calls to mind Cinderella but with an even more rootsy undercurrent"; Guitar Player said, "Keifer flat-out knows how to play vibey guitar parts with ungodly tone.... this guy is singing better than ever to complement his great 6-string parts"; Vintage Guitar praised the album's "killer blues-rock playing and tones, hooks galore, and strong songwriting"; and the Los Angeles Daily News commended that Keifer has "an amazing, raspy voice and a knack for writing songs that lodge themselves on the brain and refuse to leave for days."With the release of #keiferband's "A Different Light" video, 2023 will commemorate ten years of incredible memories with their fans. The band will be celebrating the milestone this year on their "LIVE LOUD TOUR." Plenty of high energy, eardrum-shattering shows are in the works for 2023. Tour dates will be announced in the coming weeks.www.TomKeifer.comwww.facebook.com/TomKeiferOfficialwww.twitter.com/TomKeiferMusicwww.instagram.com/TomKeiferofficialwww.youtube.com/user/TomKeifermusic



