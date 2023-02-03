Berklee College & Electronic Arts Music Announce 'Next Gen' Scholarship Program





EA SPORTS, Battlefield, Need for Speed, Apex Legends, The Sims, Titanfall and Plants vs. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) he Screen Scoring Department at Berklee College of Music and EA Music have announced a partnership that will enable greater equity in the entertainment industry and world of screen scoring. The EA/Berklee Next Gen Scholarship will, each semester, offer one qualified woman or non-cisgender composer studying in the Screen Scoring Department the chance to not only receive a financial scholarship but the opportunity to be mentored by an industry-leading team and learn how they compose, orchestrate and arrange an original score for an EA video game title."This is an exciting moment for the Screen Scoring Department and Berklee as a whole," said Sean McMahon, department chair. "We are constantly striving to provide the best possible education for our students to attain personal and professional success. With this scholarship and mentorship program, Berklee and EA Music will collaborate on a vital initiative that allows the selected women to succeed, learn, and enter the world of composing with support from one of the most forward-thinking companies in interactive entertainment."The scholarship recipient will be announced at 'EA Day', an annual event beginning Spring 2023 that will bring notable guest speakers and Electronic Arts/EA Music executives to the Boston campus. The scholarship and mentorship program will enable deserving women to graduate with more than just a degree; it will instead empower them to enter the industry with a practical understanding of what goes into composing an original video game score, a list of top-level professional contacts, as well as an understanding of working relationships. The EA/Berklee Next Gen Scholarship commences a relationship that celebrates EA Music and Berklee's commitment to gender inclusion, and a fundamental continuation of their roles as global leaders of music's multicultural excellence."Our collaboration with Berklee is the latest in a series of EA initiatives designed to inspire the next generation to pursue STEAM-based careers," says Steve Schnur, Worldwide Executive & President at EA Music. "Music composition is traditionally a very male-dominated sector, with a recent USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative finding that women currently represent only 1.7% of composers in screen music, and the gender ratio of male composers to female composers is 18.3 to 1. We must work together to change this - and fast. We hope this partnership will provide the women who take part with an incredible learning opportunity and remind them of the variety of roles available to them in the video games industry. We look forward to our continued role in developing a new generation of women composers"Berklee is the preeminent institute of contemporary music and the performing arts, offering undergraduate, graduate degree programs, and other capacity building programs at its campuses in Boston, Massachusetts, New York, New York, and Valencia, Spain, through its award-winning distance learning program, Berklee Online, and the Berklee Abu Dhabi Center in the UAE. Dedicated to nurturing the creative and career potential of the world's most inspired artists, Berklee's commitment to arts education is reflected in the work of its students, faculty, and alumni—hundreds of whom have been recognized with Grammy, Tony, Oscar, and Emmy Awards.Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices, and personal computers.In fiscal year 2022, EA posted GAAP net revenue of approximately $7 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS FIFA, Battlefield, Apex Legends, The Sims, Madden NFL, Need for Speed, Titanfall, Plants vs. Zombies and F1. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com/news.EA SPORTS, Battlefield, Need for Speed, Apex Legends, The Sims, Titanfall and Plants vs. Zombies are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. All rights reserved. John Madden, NFL, FIFA and F1 are the property of their respective owners and used with permission.



