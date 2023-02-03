Powerhouse 'Break You' Single From Toronto's ON Heralds US West Coast And South-West Tour Dates

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Indie rock / power trio ON present 'Break You', a potent prism of the 90s-flavoured indie rock vibes offered on their latest eponymous 'ON' album, recently released via Toronto-based indie imprint Indiestructable Records.
The band will be embarking on a West Coast tour that will bring them to dozens of U.S. cities on the West Coast, Rockies and South-West, kicking off in San Diego
on February 14 through to Seattle on April 2.
ON is a power trio made up of Lucy Di Santo (vocals, bass), Dan Cornelius (drums) and Steve Fall (guitars) - carrying on the legacy of their former 90's band - the Sire Records-signed Acid Test - with members also having been in other popular Toronto bands Danko Jones
and Deliuss.
Always pushing forward with their trademark sound while also paying homage to their post-punk, grunge, old-school funk and 90s college rock roots, they dish out infectious guitar riffs with a dash of p-funk groove to create positive heavy music recalling the golden days of American college radio.
"'Break You' soars like a goodbye love letter to a toxic person, place or substance; it's a decree of emancipation - and breaking away from what dictates and captures the human soul. It is an outcry, a battle cry, and finally a freedom cry of intention - all wrapped up in a hardcore punk-metal riff that end with Sabbath-esque overtones," says Lucy Di Santo.
Earlier, ON released the singles 'Blackmail' with video directed and edited by Michael Gucciardi and 'Underdog' with lively video filmed by Lindi Gordon
and edited by Gucciardi. With these singles and focus track 'Hereafter', the band has been charting in the Radio
Indie Alliance charts consecutively over the past half year.
Written in Toronto and New York, ON guitarist Steve Fall says the 'ON' album is "a document of friendship navigating explores in pain, and hope. Looking at the world with a collaborative effort to document what we see, witness and feel through songwriting and chemistry as a band." Following pre-production recording with Drew Howard
at Star Sound Studios in Cape Coral, the band worked with sound engineer Darius
Szczepaniak (Sum 41, Black
Crowes, Big Sugar, Bare Naked Ladies, Jann Arden) out of Phase One Studios.
In April, ON return to the studio to work on their next album with legendary producer Martin
Bisi, famed for his groundbreaking work with Sonic Youth, Swans, Brian Eno, John Zorn, Herbie Hancock, Iggy Pop, Helmet, Africa Bambaataa, Dresden Dolls, Unsane, Cop Shoot Cop and many other notable artists, at his BC Studio in Gowanus, Brooklyn.
The full 'ON' album is out now and available everywhere online, including Spotify, Apple Music
and Bandcamp. It can also be ordered at https://indiestructablerecords.com.
Written, arranged by ON (Di Santo, Fall, Cornelius)
Lucy Di Santo - vocals, bass
Dan Cornelius - drums
Steve Fall - guitars
Produced by ON and Darius
Szczepaniak
Engineered, Mixed and Mastered by Darius
Szczepaniak at Phase One Studios, Toronto
Preproduction & original engineering by Drew Howard
at The Star Sound Studios, Cape Coral, FL
Additional drum programming (FLA) by Jay Aitch
/ The Star Sound Studios
'Break You' single cover by Michael Gucciardi
Single cover photography by Gord Hawkins
TOUR DATES:
02/14 San Diego, CA @ the Bancroft Bar
02/15 Los Angeles @ The Offbeat Bar
02/16 Santa
Barbara, CA @ Soul Bites
02/18 San Francisco, CA @ Hotel Utah
02/19 Reno, NV @ Alturas Bar
02/23 Eugene, OR @ Sam Bond's Garage
02/24 Portland, OR @ Starday Tavern
02/25 Olympia, WA @ Le Voyeur
02/26 Salem
@Graveyard Bar
03/01 Yakima, WA @ Punk's Bar
03/02 Boise, ID @ the Lounge at the End of the Universe
03/03 Murray, UT @ the Ice Haus
03/05 Durango, CO @ the Hive
03/08 Phoenix, AZ @ the Rhythm Room
03/09 Bisbee, AZ @ the Bisbee
03/11 Tuscan, AZ @ the Screening Room
03/13 Houston, TX @1810 Ojeman
03/15 Arlington, TX @ GROWL
03/17 Loreda, TX @ Wonder Lounge
03/18 Austin, TX @ Cherrywood Coffeehouse
03/20 Albuquerque, NM @ Juno Pub
03/21 Denver, CO @ D3 Arts
03/23 Fort Collins, CO @ Surside Seven
03/29 Butte, MT @ Carpenters
Union Hall
03/31 Stateline, ID @ Cruisers Bar & Grill
04/01 Tacoma, WA @ the Valley
04/02 Seattle, WA @ Funhouse