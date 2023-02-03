Dark Times Inspire 'Requiem For The Sun' Single By Brooklyn Post-punk Duo A Cloud Of Ravens





Fri, June 16 - Los Angeles CA New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Alt-rock post-punk duo A Cloud of Ravens present a new veiled calling card for their forthcoming 'Lost Hymns' LP, set for release on April 28 via Nexilis Records / Schubert Music Europe. With a hopeful eye towards the light, 'Requiem For The Sun' is a rich frenetic jaunt through the multiple facets of darkness we are all so eager to leave.This new offering follows the singles 'Nature of Artifice' and 'The Blackest Mantra', which opened the door to the hallways of the new album, a collection of 11 tracks recorded from spring to autumn 2021 and mastered by ACTORS' Jason Corbett at the Jacknife Sound studio in Vancouver."Though it has nothing to do with actual organized religion, "Requiem for the Sun" takes me back to hymns I sang in church choir as a child, and informed the album's title. To paraphrase a sentiment that dates back to the early 20th century; in a world of deceit and disinformation, both personal or worldly, sunlight, truth, is the best disinfectant. If this song has a message, it's that," says Matthew McIntosh.Formed in 2018 by Matthew McIntosh (guitar and vocals) and Beth Narducci (bass guitar), the Brooklyn-based duo emerged on the burgeoning dark music scene with a series of self-released offerings that garnered attention that led to their 2021 album 'Another Kind of Midnight', a mournful yet triumphant collection exploring the heart of a world amidst a devastating pandemic and torn by moral tribalism.Effectively merging classic and contemporary post-punk and darkwave sensibilities, their somewhat poetic use of prose and metaphor expressed the trials and joys of the world in which we now find ourselves. A Cloud of Ravens' subsequent remix-based EP featured contributions by legendary producer John Fryer and such prominent artists as Clan of Xymox, ACTORS, Chris Vrenna and Ritual Howls.Growing up in a family of avid music lovers and her mother being a professional opera single, McIntosh arrived at this genre of music after ample explorations in the punk, death rock and hardcore scenes, finally forging the duo's trademark sound with Narducci, whose background is more connected with alternative rock and industrial music, as well as professionally supporting fellow musicians in the A&R field.As of February 3, 'Requiem For The Sun' is available across digital outlets, including Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon and Bandcamp. In addition to the full 'Lost Hymns' album release in April, fans can look forward to North American tour dates with Clan of Xymox and Curse Mackey in mid-2023.Lyrics and music by Matthew McIntoshMatthew McIntosh - guitar, vocals, synths, drum programmingBeth Narducci - bass guitarRecorded by Matthew McIntoshProduced and mixed by Matthew McIntosh and Beth NarducciMastered by Jason Corbett at Jacknife SoundArtist photos by Kevin W CondonTOUR DATES (with Clan of Xymox & Curse Mackey):Wed, May 31 - San Antonio TXThu, June 1 - Houston TXFri, June 2 - Austin TXSat, June 3 - Dallas TXMon, June 5 - Albuquerque NMTue, June 6 - Denver COWed, June 7 - Salt Lake City UTFri, June 9 - Seattle WASat, June 10 - Vancouver BCSun, June 11 - Portland ORTue, June 13 - San Francisco CAWed, June 14 - Costa Mesa CAThu, June 15 - San Diego CAFri, June 16 - Los Angeles CA



