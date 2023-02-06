Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Jazz 06/02/2023

Joe Chambers Returns With 'Dance Kobina'

Joe Chambers Returns With 'Dance Kobina'

Hot Songs Around The World

All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1127 entries in 28 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
325 entries in 21 charts
Jingle Bell Rock
Bobby Helms
252 entries in 19 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
976 entries in 25 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
521 entries in 26 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
395 entries in 25 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
257 entries in 23 charts
Creepin'
Metro Boomin, Weeknd & 21 Savage
144 entries in 23 charts
Calm Down
Rema
355 entries in 19 charts
Another Love
Tom Odell
534 entries in 17 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
906 entries in 28 charts
Merry Christmas Everyone
Shakin' Stevens
225 entries in 11 charts
Flowers
Miley Cyrus
64 entries in 26 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Drummer, percussionist, vibraphonist, composer, and Blue Note legend Joe Chambers returns with Dance Kobina, his 3rd Blue Note album as a leader which explores the deep musical connection between Jazz, Latin, Brazilian, Argentinian, and African music. The vibrant new album is out today on vinyl, CD, and digital formats via Universal Music.

Dance Kobina was co-produced by pianist Andrés Vial and recorded in both New York and Montréal with musicians including pianists Vial and Richard Germanson, bassists Ira Coleman and Mark Lewandowski, saxophonists Marvin Carter and Caoilainn Power, vibraphonist Michael Davidson, and percussionists Elli Miller Maboungou and Emilio Valdes Cortes. The album presents compelling Chambers originals including "Gazelle Suite," "Ruth," and "Caravanserai," as well as interpretations of pieces by Vial, Kurt Weill, Joe Henderson, and Karl Ratzer.

In the mid-to-late 1960s, Chambers played drums for numerous Blue Note luminaries appearing on some of the decade's most progressive albums including Bobby Hutcherson's Components and Happenings, Wayne Shorter's Adam's Apple, Freddie Hubbard's Breaking Point, Joe Henderson's Mode for Joe, Sam Rivers' Contours, Andrew Hill's Andrew!!!, Donald Byrd's Fancy Free, and many more.

The label's owners - Alfred Lion and Francis Wolff - offered Chambers a chance to record his own album for Blue Note during that fertile period, but he was riding so high on recording and touring with so many jazz greats that he declined the opportunity. Chambers eventually did release his own Blue Note debut Mirrors in 1998 featuring trumpeter Eddie Henderson, saxophonist Vincent Herring, pianist Mulgrew Miller, and bassist Ira Coleman. He returned to the label in 2021 with the Brazilian Jazz inspired album Samba de Maracatu.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0107639 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0014278888702393 secs