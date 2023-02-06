Dierks Bentley Counts Off To Tenth Album With "Cowboy Boots" Featuring Ashley McBryde Available Now





"When I first really fell in love with Country music, Jim Beam and cowboy boots came along for the ride. I've had a few pair of boots over the years, many requiring duct tape at times. But, they've been my consistent and steady companion through this crazy ride," said Bentley. "Not only does Ashley have one of the best voices in Country music, she also always rocked a pair of boots when we were on tour together last year. I wanted someone that I could authentically sing this song with, and I didn't have to look any further than stage left. She's the real deal."



McBryde joined Bentley down at Lower Broadway's iconic Robert's Western World last week for his latest performance video from one Nashville's most important music venues.



"Assembling a mix that spans contemporary Country" (Rolling Stone), GRAVEL & GOLD is a story of renewal, family, persistence and devotion to making the music as authentic and lasting as it can possibly be. From the "Country music staple" (Esquire), Bentley is set to release the diverse 14-track album of perspective and self-awareness, at many levels, from the personal to the professional. It's also a testament to the many strains of Country music Bentley has mastered and cultivated in his career and fans can now pre-order GRAVEL & GOLD and access its first available tracks "Gold," "High Note" feat. Billy Strings, "Same Ol' Me" and now "Cowboy Boots" now.



