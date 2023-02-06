Beyonce Makes History As Most Awarded Artist In Grammys History





Beyoncé wrote and performed "Be Alive," which was featured on the soundtrack for King Richard and was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Song. Beyoncé's other film work includes Dreamgirls, Epic, Obsessed, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After her win for Best Electronic/Dance Music Album, Beyoncé has made history as the most GRAMMY Awarded artist in history with 32 wins.Beyoncé released her latest studio album "Renaissance," in July. It features hit singles "BREAK MY SOUL" and "CUFF IT." Check out the complete list of her upcoming tour dates here.Beyoncé released her last solo album, "The Gift," a companion album to Disney's live action remake of The Lion King, in 2019. The album was followed by her short film, Black Is King, in 2020. Her last solo studio album was "Lemonade," released in 2016.Beyoncé wrote and performed "Be Alive," which was featured on the soundtrack for King Richard and was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Song. Beyoncé's other film work includes Dreamgirls, Epic, Obsessed, Cadillac Records, The Pink Panther, Fade to Black, The Fighting Temptations, Carmen: A Hip Hopera, and Austin Powers.



