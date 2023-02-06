Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 06/02/2023

Beyonce Makes History As Most Awarded Artist In Grammys History

Beyonce Makes History As Most Awarded Artist In Grammys History

Hot Songs Around The World

All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1127 entries in 28 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
325 entries in 21 charts
Jingle Bell Rock
Bobby Helms
252 entries in 19 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
976 entries in 25 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
521 entries in 26 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
395 entries in 25 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
257 entries in 23 charts
Creepin'
Metro Boomin, Weeknd & 21 Savage
144 entries in 23 charts
Calm Down
Rema
355 entries in 19 charts
Another Love
Tom Odell
534 entries in 17 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
906 entries in 28 charts
Merry Christmas Everyone
Shakin' Stevens
225 entries in 11 charts
Flowers
Miley Cyrus
64 entries in 26 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After her win for Best Electronic/Dance Music Album, Beyoncé has made history as the most GRAMMY Awarded artist in history with 32 wins.

Beyoncé released her latest studio album "Renaissance," in July. It features hit singles "BREAK MY SOUL" and "CUFF IT." Check out the complete list of her upcoming tour dates here.

Beyoncé released her last solo album, "The Gift," a companion album to Disney's live action remake of The Lion King, in 2019. The album was followed by her short film, Black Is King, in 2020. Her last solo studio album was "Lemonade," released in 2016.

Beyoncé wrote and performed "Be Alive," which was featured on the soundtrack for King Richard and was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Song. Beyoncé's other film work includes Dreamgirls, Epic, Obsessed, Cadillac Records, The Pink Panther, Fade to Black, The Fighting Temptations, Carmen: A Hip Hopera, and Austin Powers.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0098250 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0014171600341797 secs