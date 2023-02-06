|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Beyonce Makes History As Most Awarded Artist In Grammys History
Hot Songs Around The World
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1127 entries in 28 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
325 entries in 21 charts
Jingle Bell Rock
Bobby Helms
252 entries in 19 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
976 entries in 25 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
521 entries in 26 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
395 entries in 25 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
257 entries in 23 charts
Creepin'
Metro Boomin, Weeknd & 21 Savage
144 entries in 23 charts
Calm Down
Rema
355 entries in 19 charts
Another Love
Tom Odell
534 entries in 17 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
906 entries in 28 charts
Merry Christmas Everyone
Shakin' Stevens
225 entries in 11 charts
Flowers
Miley Cyrus
64 entries in 26 charts
Most read news of the week
Questlove Announces Hip-Hop 50 Tribute Performance At 2023 Grammys, Celebrating Its Past, Present & Future
Oakland, CA's Adventure Playground Are Bringing The Fun Back; Band Drops Frenetic Debut Single "Alright Already' + Music Video
Swim The Current Releases New Single/Video "We Are Not The Same" Ft. On Vocals Marcos Leal Of III Nino
Stitches' Hit Single "Brick In Yo Face" Featured On South Park Launches Executive Kirb's New Company Luxury Living Music