Joaquin Sabina In USA





NOVEMBER 16 - New York- Hulu Theater

Nyc- https://www.ticketmaster.com/joaquin-sabina-new-york-new-york-11-16-2023/event/3B005E3A84290F33



NOVEMBER 19- Miami Dade Arena

Miami- https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/0D005E2DC19DE2CB New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Super star singer songwriter Joaquin Sabina returns to United States for two exclusives dates as he continues his tour "Contra Todo Pronostico" to Latin America. Tickets go on sale today February 3rd in Ticket Master. Beloved Spanish author, poet, singer, and songwriter whose work has influenced four generations of musicians and writers will delight fans with an array of his most popular and favorite songs. A concert for music lovers not to be missed!NOVEMBER 16 - New York- Hulu TheaterNyc- https://www.ticketmaster.com/joaquin-sabina-new-york-new-york-11-16-2023/event/3B005E3A84290F33NOVEMBER 19- Miami Dade ArenaMiami- https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/0D005E2DC19DE2CB



