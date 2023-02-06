Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Tour Dates 06/02/2023

Joaquin Sabina In USA

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Super star singer songwriter Joaquin Sabina returns to United States for two exclusives dates as he continues his tour "Contra Todo Pronostico" to Latin America. Tickets go on sale today February 3rd in Ticket Master. Beloved Spanish author, poet, singer, and songwriter whose work has influenced four generations of musicians and writers will delight fans with an array of his most popular and favorite songs. A concert for music lovers not to be missed!

NOVEMBER 16 - New York- Hulu Theater
Nyc- https://www.ticketmaster.com/joaquin-sabina-new-york-new-york-11-16-2023/event/3B005E3A84290F33

NOVEMBER 19- Miami Dade Arena
Miami- https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/0D005E2DC19DE2CB






