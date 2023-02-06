Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 06/02/2023

Italian Producers Joe Nevix & Daniel Tek Present Their New Single Titled "Never Stop"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Italian producers Joe Nevix and Daniel Tek present their new single on Myzic Empire, titled "Never Stop".

"Never Stop" is a pumping Tech House jam, with a solid electronic touch given by the huge synthline. On the rhythm side, its backbone is made up by a steady groove and a warm and rolling bassline.

To complete the soundscape, the artists chose a pitched down vocal to give the track that hyped sound the crowd will love.
Out now on the digital stores, don't miss!


https://www.facebook.com/joenevix
https://joenevix.wixsite.com/producer
https://soundcloud.com/joe_nevix
https://www.instagram.com/joe_nevix/






