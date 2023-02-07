Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 07/02/2023

Pop Newcomer Joby Unveils New Single "4u"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Originally from Indonesia, Joby is a songwriter, producer, recording artist and mixing engineer based in Berlin. Joby has been into music from a young age. He first touched a piano when he was six and then later moved to the saxophone during his high school years, where he joined a local jazz band. He then began teaching himself how to use Ableton in 2019 and invested in a small home studio setup. He made his official music debut in December 2020 with "Locked In" and hasn't looked back since.

Following a string of releases over the last two years, 20-year-old Joby has just unveiled his brand-new single, "4u" - an emotional yet energetic pop-rap tune laced with emo-rap guitar melodies alongside trap-style drums. The track was written and produced by Joby and mixed/mastered by TRIXX Studios (Juice WRLD, Trippie Redd, Billie Eilish, Nicki Minaj). Showcasing Joby's impressive lyrical abilities and heartfelt vocals, "4u" is surely his best track to date and gives listeners a candid look into his life for the first time.

Elaborating further, Joby says, "After a falling out I had with someone, I decided to write a song about her and the situation. '4u' is definitely my best written and best vocal-performed piece. It gives an in-depth insight into my personal life and struggles of a recent relationship occurrence. '4u' is significant to me as it shows a deeper, more personal and vulnerable side of me than my other songs." "4u" is available to buy/stream now on all platforms: https://lnk.to/pre-save_4u.
www.instagram.com/joby.susilo






