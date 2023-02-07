Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 07/02/2023

Peter Andre Joins Symphonic Jackson

Peter Andre Joins Symphonic Jackson

Hot Songs Around The World

Calm Down
Rema
359 entries in 19 charts
Another Love
Tom Odell
538 entries in 17 charts
Creepin'
Metro Boomin, Weeknd & 21 Savage
148 entries in 23 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
399 entries in 25 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
525 entries in 26 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
261 entries in 23 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
910 entries in 28 charts
Made You Look
Meghan Trainor
171 entries in 18 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
976 entries in 25 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1127 entries in 28 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
325 entries in 21 charts
Merry Christmas Everyone
Shakin' Stevens
225 entries in 11 charts
Flowers
Miley Cyrus
68 entries in 26 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Celebrating exactly 40 years since The Jacksons, and brother Michael's Greatest Hits Album shot to No1 in the UK charts, UK pop icon Peter Andre joins the National Philharmonic Concert Orchestra for Symphonic Jackson, at the London Palladium on 13 May.

For one night only, our senses will be elevated like never before, as Peter performs the legendary hits of the Jacksons, enhanced by the accompaniment of a large live orchestra.

With a vocal tone that's remarkably reminiscent of Michael Jackson's, Peter Andre, who is a lifelong fan of MJ, steps into the shoes of his icon to perform some of the classic Jackson hits, reimagined in this brand-new show. Hear your favourite Jackson tracks specially orchestrated for Symphonic Jackson by the NPCO, including 'Can You Feel It', 'Man In The Mirror', 'Smooth Criminal', 'Bad', 'Black or White', 'Blame it On the Boogie' and many more.

"What an honour to be asked to celebrate the greatest hits of The Jackson's and MJ, by performing this special one-off show," says Pete. "Everyone knows that Michael Jackson was one of my biggest influences growing up, and to be able to bring his memory back to life on stage through his songs, it's going to be fantastic, and I will be joined by other special guests! What a night it's going to be - I can't wait to see everyone there!"

Exactly four-decades since the King of Pop notched up his most successful run of hit singles in one year, including the smash hits 'Billie Jean' and 'Beat It' - Peter Andre, accompanied by thrilling live instrumentals from the NPCO, will bring MJ fever back to London!
Tickets on Sale 10am Wednesday 8 Feb February
https://myticket.co.uk/artists/symphonic-jackson

Peter Andre is an accomplished global media star prominently known for his successful music and television career. Peter hit a peak in his music career during the 1990's when he became the sixth highest selling artist in the UK. He had numerous number one hit singles, two number one albums and toured all over the world collecting a multitude of national and international awards along the way.

With many TV shows and appearances under his belt, Peter has also moved into the world of film and theatre. With a nomination for Best Actor in a short film at The North Hollywood Cinéfest , alongside starring roles in Grease: the Musical and Thriller, Peter has been busy working on several new film projects.

The next couple of years will also see many more amazing ventures for Peter, as well as going back into the recording studio, and seeing 2023 celebrating 30 years in the entertainment industry.
With an incredible social following of over 8 million, the happily married father of four is busier than ever.
myticket.co.uk/artists/symphonic-jackson
@MrPeterAndre
www.instagram.com/peterandre/?hl=en






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0105109 secs // 4 () queries in 0.00095486640930176 secs