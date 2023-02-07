Muni Long Wins Best R&B Performance For Her Global Smash "Hrs & Hrs" At The 65th Annual Grammy Awards





Before her soulful, conversational songwriting and powerful vocals caught fire around the world, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) R&B superstar Muni Long triumphed at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, winning Best R&B Performance for her global smash "Hrs & Hrs". The song was also nominated for Best R&B Song and Muni was nominated for Best New Artist.Muni Long's Grammy victory comes on the heels of her Best New Artist Spotify Singles campaign. A reimagined Spanish version of "Hrs & Hrs" ("Horas y Horas") is showcased alongside a cover of the Carpenters' classic " Superstar " (co-written by Leon Russell).In the run-up to the Grammys, Muni has been ubiquitous, with profiles in The New York Times, NPR, People and more, documenting her remarkable journey to stardom.Muni, whose "Hrs & Hrs" was an RIAA platinum #1 urban and rhythmic global smash (from Public Displays Of Affection, her landmark 2021 EP), wrapped up 2022 with American Music Awards nominations in October for Favorite Female R&B Artist and Favorite R&B Song ("Hrs & Hrs"). One week later, Muni opened the BET Soul Train Music Awards with a live performance of "Plot Twist," and went on to take home the Ashford & Simpson Songwriter's Award.Muni's Christmas spirit took off with a sultry take on " Santa Baby " (the Eartha Kitt 1950s standard), heard on CAROLS COVERED, the exclusive new yule collection from via Apple Music, in immersive Spatial Audio.Muni released PUBLIC DISPLAYS OF AFFECTION: THE ALBUM, her full-length debut, in September. The 18-track album compiled all eight tracks from Public Displays Of Affection; plus the five cuts from the follow-up EP Public Displays Of Affection Too (her Def Jam label debut released in July 2022, containing "Pain," "Another," and the summertime anthem " Baby Boo " featuring Saweetie); plus six new tracks. October brought the vinyl configuration of Public Displays Of Affection.The most streamed and buzzworthy artist in R&B today, Muni has exploded since the success of "Hrs & Hrs." In addition to netting over 200 million streams and peaking at #1 at Urban & Rhythmic radio, the track rose to Top 5 at Apple Music, and hit #17 on the Billboard Hot 100. Tastemakers are still astonished over Muni's triumphant performance of " Hrs And Hrs " at the 2022 BET Awards in Los Angeles in June.Muni was MTV's featured Global PUSH Artist in June. She joined the coveted global MTV Push program to discuss emerging from behind the scenes of the industry, her breakthrough PDOA, and how her best songs are written.In addition to her MTV honor, Muni was named to iHeart Radio's 'On The Verge' program; BET Amplified, YouTube's Artist On The Rise, Spotify Frequency Artist, Snapchat Artist to Watch, and Amazon Breakthrough Artist of the Month. She also performed "Hrs & Hrs" and " Time Machine " on NBCs Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.Before her soulful, conversational songwriting and powerful vocals caught fire around the world, Muni Long spent a decade as one of the best-kept behind-the-curtain secret weapons in the industry. Her journey as a much-in-demand song­writer, co-mingling R&B, rap, and pop, resulted in a diverse catalog of hits accumu­lated by Rihanna, Mariah Carey, Madonna, Chris Brown, Ariana Grande, Mary J. Blige, Kelly Clarkson, and Selena Gomez, to name a few.



