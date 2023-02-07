|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
|
Register or login with just your e-mail address
CEO Fully Loaded Premieres His "Round The Corner" Video
|
Hot Songs Around The World
Last Christmas
Wham!
976 entries in 25 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1127 entries in 28 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
325 entries in 21 charts
Merry Christmas Everyone
Shakin' Stevens
225 entries in 11 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
526 entries in 26 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
262 entries in 23 charts
Made You Look
Meghan Trainor
172 entries in 18 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
400 entries in 25 charts
Calm Down
Rema
360 entries in 19 charts
Creepin'
Metro Boomin, Weeknd & 21 Savage
149 entries in 23 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
911 entries in 28 charts
Flowers
Miley Cyrus
69 entries in 26 charts
Most read news of the week
Questlove Announces Hip-Hop 50 Tribute Performance At 2023 Grammys, Celebrating Its Past, Present & Future
Swim The Current Releases New Single/Video "We Are Not The Same" Ft. On Vocals Marcos Leal Of III Nino
Stitches' Hit Single "Brick In Yo Face" Featured On South Park Launches Executive Kirb's New Company Luxury Living Music
Ellie Goulding Releases New Single "Like A Saviour"; New Album "Higher Than Heaven" Out March 24, 2023
Brooklyn Indie/Emo Trio Wakelee Consisting Of Identical Twins Alex (Vocals/Guitar) And David Bulmer (Drums) And Elliot Shiang (Vocals/Bass) Releasing New Album Later This Year