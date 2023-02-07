Todd Greene Releases New Single 'Get Up'



Raised in a musical family in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina, Todd Greene discovered the art of song at a young age. His affinity for the acoustic guitar and the singer/songwriters of the era compelled him to hone his craft. Today, he is an engaging performer with introspective original songs and a rich voice that is steeped in rhythm & blues. He is truly an original American storyteller and captivating artist. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Soulful, alternative country singer/songwriter Todd Greene recently released his new single "Get Up."With motivational lyrics like it might take some time, but you'll be all right, if you just reach out, you're gonna win the fight, " Get Up " showcases an inspirational message that many listeners will relate to."The collaboration between story, song, artists and the audience is what it is all about for me," Todd explains. "Many have asked the question what comes first, the music or the lyrics? It all depends on the inspiration and where it comes from. There are no rules when it comes to music for me. The goal is always to be honest, real, emotional and relatable. God gave me a voice and a song, and it is my responsibility to honor that and share it with everyone I can who will listen."Raised in a musical family in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina, Todd Greene discovered the art of song at a young age. His affinity for the acoustic guitar and the singer/songwriters of the era compelled him to hone his craft. Today, he is an engaging performer with introspective original songs and a rich voice that is steeped in rhythm & blues. He is truly an original American storyteller and captivating artist.



