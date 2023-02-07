Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 07/02/2023

Evelyn Rubio Welcomes Italian Lead Guitar Player Martin Craig To Houston

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In 2017 Evelyn Rubio was about to embark on a press, radio, and venue tour in Europe. John in Houston called his good friend radio show host and KBA recipient Edoardo Fassio aka The Catfish in Turin Italy. Edoardo immediately recommended Evelyn teaming with The Black City Band and its leader Martin Craig. Martin's agent arranged for four shows in four cities.
The synergy between the band and Evelyn was immediate and the four shows could not have come off any better. Beyond the success of the events themselves the hospitality insisted on by Martin's family was simply over the top.
Evelyn reciprocated and invited Martin to be her guest in Houston and now it is happening. Two shows in greater Houston, one on the 10th and the other on the 17th. Blues radio show host Edoardo Fassio shares, "Evelyn Rubio is joined by Italian guitar slinger Martin Bellavia, aka Martin Craig, who in spite of his young age has been the leader of a bunch of bands and the inspirator of many projects.
Martin currently leads The Black City, one of his country's most serious combos in the field of blues, soul and funk. As a player, Martin practices a singular synthesis of the lick he learned from T-Bone Walker, Frank Zappa and Freddie King, including some Leo Nocentelli N.O. funk for good measure.
Martin regularly animates the BlueFunk jam sessions at the Birraceca Pub82 in Rivoli just outside Turin where the cream of local musicians gather and it is not unusual to meet patrons, musicians and jammers from overseas.
https://www.evelynrubio.com






