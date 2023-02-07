The Winery Dogs Let Their Highly Anticipated And Critically Acclaimed New Album, 'III'





III follows in the paw steps of their first two albums, once again being self-produced by the band—Richie Kotzen, Mike Portnoy, Billy Sheehan—and mixed by longtime band associate Jay Ruston.



Even without radio airplay, videos for the first two songs to be released from the album—"Xanadu" and "Mad World, both directed by Vicente Cordero--have already accumulated over 1.2 million views on YouTube.



THE WINERY DOGS were finally aligned to record again after their break by initially ensconcing themselves together in Kotzen's intimate, cozy home studio in Southern California to jam on new material that was mainly created in the moment during many hours of face-to-face musical interaction. Always the driven and intuitive songwriter, Kotzen displays a definitive M.O. whenever he's working out new songs in the studio by scatting melodies and putting forth short bursts of semi-improvised lines and phrases that will soon enough transform into sharply honed subject matter.



Given the overall breadth and scope of the music that fills the grooves of III, the mutual goal of THE WINERY DOGS is quite direct. "Our objective is to give people a truly pleasant listening experience," outlines Kotzen. "Our music is created by real people playing real instruments, with all of us doing it in a room together. There's nothing artificial about it." Notes Sheehan, "I'd like our listeners to be transported in a way that they can experience what we are going through. Our records are snapshots of life, and how we're living it. Our music reflects what's important to us, and what isn't." Concludes Portnoy, "The strength of this band is, first and foremost, it's about the songs. Then comes the musicianship, which is obviously important. What makes THE WINERY DOGS so great is, every one of these songs is memorable, catchy, and singable, but at the same time, you have this great musicianship in all three departments. It's like a three-ring circus. No matter who you're watching or listening to, you will always be entertained."



As III handily proves with each successive listen, just like a fine wine given the right amount of time to ferment and to breathe, THE WINERY DOGS keep on getting better and better with age.



The early rave reviews clearly give III the blue ribbon. Sonicperspectives.com hailed, "THE WINERY DOGS deliver exactly what's expected of them on their third album: catchy hooks and riffs, funky and soulful moments, with jaw-dropping shredding parts in-between. The production is organic, crispy and clear, and the fun that the trio seems to have while playing together is ultimately contagious…The DOGS are barking at your musical doors louder than ever, and you'd be a fool if you don't let them in." While KNAC.com praised, "III features the technical precision that we've come to expect from 'The DOGS.' They didn't get stingy on the melody and the incredible hooks and trademark harmonies…As a collective unit these 'three amigos' have created another stellar recording, we knew they probably would and now we know they definitely did. III is worthy of all the accolades that it will receive in 2023 and the years to come. 4.5 Out Of 5.0" And Bluesrockreview.com agrees, ""Arguably THE WINERY DOGS' best album to date and packed with soul, dynamics, and variety, the electrifying III lives up to the high expectations and has the trio taking advantage of enhanced chemistry levels and reaching the peak of their powers. A must listen."



In touring news, THE WINERY DOGS are gearing up for the launch of their "202III World Tour," which starts February 15 in Greensburg, PA at the Palace Theatre. Ticket and VIP package info can be found on the band's official website.



III is the follow-up to the band's critically acclaimed and Billboard-charting album, HOT STREAK, which was released October 2, 2015 on Loud & Proud Records via RED (a division of Sony



Check out THE WINERY DOGS at any of the following tour stops, with more to be announced in the coming weeks and posted on the band's website and social media pages:



Wed 2/15 Greensburg, PA Palace Theatre

Thu 2/16 Jim Thorpe, PA Penn's Peak

Fri 2/17 Glenside, PA Keswick Theatre

Sat 2/18 Patchogue, NY Patchogue Theatre

Tue 2/21 New York, NY Sony Hall

Wed 2/22 Baltimore, MD Rams Head Live!

Thu 2/23 Sayreville, NJ Starland Ballroom

Sat 2/25 Ridgefield, CT The Ridgefield Playhouse

Sun 2/26 Derry, NH

Wed 3/1 Columbus, OH The King of Clubs

Thu 3/2 Cleveland, OH The Agora Theatre

Fri 3/3 Wabash, IN

Sun 3/5 Green Bay, WI Epic Event Center

Mon 3/6 Minneapolis, MN Fine Line Music Café

Thu 3/9 Milwaukee, WI Pabst Theater

Fri 3/10 St. Charles, IL The Arcada Theatre

Sat 3/11 Westland, MI Token Lounge

Mon 3/13 Grand Rapids, MI DeVos Performance Hall

Tues 3/14 Harrison, OH Blue Note

Fri 3/17 Dallas, TX Amplified

Sat 3/18 Cedar Park, TX The Haute Spot

Sun 3/19 Houston, TX Warehouse Live Ballroom

Tue 3/21 New Orleans, LA House of Blues

Wed 3/22 Birmingham, AL Iron City

Fri 3/24 St. Petersburg, FL Jannus Live

Sat 3/25 Ft. Lauderdale, FL Culture Room

Sun 3/26 Orlando, FL The Plaza Live

Tue 3/28 Atlanta, GA Variety Playhouse

Thu 3/30 Virginia Beach, VA Elevation 27

Fri 3/31 Hopewell, VA The Beacon Theatre

Sat 4/1 Leesburg, VA Tally Ho Theater

Sun 4/2 Charlotte, NC The Underground

Tue 4/4 Asheville, NC

Wed 4/5 Knoxville, TN The Mill & Mine

Thu 4/6 Nashville, TN Brooklyn Bowl

Tue 4/25 Santiago, Chile Teatro Coliseo

Thu 4/27 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Vivo Rio (with Stone Temple Pilots)

Fri 4/28 Curitiba, Brazil Tork n Roll (with Skid Row)

Sun 4/3 São Paulo, Brazil Summer Breeze Festival

Mon 6/12 Hamburg, Germany Markthalle

Tue 6/13 Zoetermeer, Netherlands Boerderij

Thu 6/15 Dessel, Belgium Graspop Festival

Fri 6/16 Wolverhampton, England KK's Steelmill

Sat 6/17 Nottingham, England Rock City

Sun 6/18 London, England Shepherds Bush Empire

Tue 6/20 Cologne, Germany Kantine

Wed 6/21 Frankfurt, Germany Batschkapp

Thu 6/22 Milan, Italy Alcatrazz

Sun 6/25 Cartagena, Spain Rock Imperium Festival

Tue 6/27 La Rochelle, France Crossroads

