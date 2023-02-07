What Is The Curse Of Drake?

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Drake, real nameAubrey Graham, is one of the most famous men on the planet. The rapper has been high profile for a while, and not just for his music, which has naturally led to him being someone that other celebrities and recognisable people want to be around. However, there's a problem with that as a phenomenon known as the "Drake Curse" is said to exist.

From the get-go, it's worth making it clear that there are no such things as curses, and believing that the Canadian-born rap star can influence the outcomes of things such as sporting events is quite ridiculous. But, as you'll find out, he's probably not the person you want to be around when you're having a bet at your favourite online betting site, just to be on the safe side.

So, you're probably wondering what the Drake curse is if you've never heard of it before. Well, in short, it's Drake appearing alongside people in photographs, or wearing the strip of a team, or just simply being in vocal support of someone, a team or something in general, and then something wrong happening, such as a team losing. And what makes the Drake curse worse is that the bad luck can often see things that are seemingly against the odds or impossible happen.

Drake is renowned for his love of basketball, and it was here that the curse started becoming a thing and something noticeable. In 2013, the rapper became the global ambassador of the NBA outfit Toronto Raptors, but from that moment on, they developed an undoubted reputation as a team that choked in the big games. Both Kentucky and Miami Heat were seemingly affected by the curse a year later in 2014 too.

Many people may believe or assume that the Drake curse is a relatively new thing, but it's not. However, it quickly gained momentum and became a worldwide phenomenon because of meme culture and Twitter. And, people have had fun with the whole idea of the curse being real, too, such as Italian football giants Roma tweeting that all players were banned from having photographs with Drake back in 2019.

2019 seemed to be a year where everything you didn't expect to happen, happened, and it could all be linked to Drake in some way, shape or form. These moments included Alabama being hammered in college football, Bayern Munich winning by a big scoreline against Borussia Dortmund, Sergio Aguero missing a penalty for Manchester City in the Champions League quarter-finals, PSG losing by their biggest scoreline in nearly two decades, and Anthony Joshua being beaten by Andy Ruiz Jr.

So, you can see why there has been a belief in the curse, and while Joshua's defeat to Ruiz was blamed on Drake, it was another boxer who seemingly played a role in disproving it. Tyson Fury stepped into the ring against American Deontay Wilder, received the support of Drake, and duly went on to knock the Alabaman out. And with that, the Drake curse too. For now, at least, anyway.