Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Digital Life and Gaming 07/02/2023

What Is The Curse Of Drake?

What Is The Curse Of Drake?

Hot Songs Around The World

Made You Look
Meghan Trainor
171 entries in 18 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
399 entries in 25 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
525 entries in 26 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
261 entries in 23 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
910 entries in 28 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
976 entries in 25 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1127 entries in 28 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
325 entries in 21 charts
Merry Christmas Everyone
Shakin' Stevens
225 entries in 11 charts
Calm Down
Rema
359 entries in 19 charts
Creepin'
Metro Boomin, Weeknd & 21 Savage
148 entries in 23 charts
Flowers
Miley Cyrus
68 entries in 26 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Drake, real name Aubrey Graham, is one of the most famous men on the planet. The rapper has been high profile for a while, and not just for his music, which has naturally led to him being someone that other celebrities and recognisable people want to be around. However, there's a problem with that as a phenomenon known as the "Drake Curse" is said to exist.

From the get-go, it's worth making it clear that there are no such things as curses, and believing that the Canadian-born rap star can influence the outcomes of things such as sporting events is quite ridiculous. But, as you'll find out, he's probably not the person you want to be around when you're having a bet at your favourite online betting site, just to be on the safe side.

So, you're probably wondering what the Drake curse is if you've never heard of it before. Well, in short, it's Drake appearing alongside people in photographs, or wearing the strip of a team, or just simply being in vocal support of someone, a team or something in general, and then something wrong happening, such as a team losing. And what makes the Drake curse worse is that the bad luck can often see things that are seemingly against the odds or impossible happen.

Drake is renowned for his love of basketball, and it was here that the curse started becoming a thing and something noticeable. In 2013, the rapper became the global ambassador of the NBA outfit Toronto Raptors, but from that moment on, they developed an undoubted reputation as a team that choked in the big games. Both Kentucky and Miami Heat were seemingly affected by the curse a year later in 2014 too.

Many people may believe or assume that the Drake curse is a relatively new thing, but it's not. However, it quickly gained momentum and became a worldwide phenomenon because of meme culture and Twitter. And, people have had fun with the whole idea of the curse being real, too, such as Italian football giants Roma tweeting that all players were banned from having photographs with Drake back in 2019.

2019 seemed to be a year where everything you didn't expect to happen, happened, and it could all be linked to Drake in some way, shape or form. These moments included Alabama being hammered in college football, Bayern Munich winning by a big scoreline against Borussia Dortmund, Sergio Aguero missing a penalty for Manchester City in the Champions League quarter-finals, PSG losing by their biggest scoreline in nearly two decades, and Anthony Joshua being beaten by Andy Ruiz Jr.

So, you can see why there has been a belief in the curse, and while Joshua's defeat to Ruiz was blamed on Drake, it was another boxer who seemingly played a role in disproving it. Tyson Fury stepped into the ring against American Deontay Wilder, received the support of Drake, and duly went on to knock the Alabaman out. And with that, the Drake curse too. For now, at least, anyway.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0106299 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0014281272888184 secs