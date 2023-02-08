Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Classical 08/02/2023

TBN Presents The Journey: A Music Special From Andrea Bocelli Coming To Theaters Nationwide Beginning April 2

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Trinity Broadcasting Network, Fathom Events, and Impact Productions announce the debut of their new musical documentary, THE JOURNEY: A Music Special from Andrea Bocelli, coming to theaters nationwide for four nights only on April 2-4 and April 6, 2023. THE JOURNEY follows world-renowned tenor Andrea Bocelli and his wife Veronica as they travel through Italy's beautiful terrain on horseback to complete parts of the unforgettable Via Francigena - a historical pilgrimage in which Christians journey to Rome to worship at grand cathedrals and visit the burial sites of revered saints and apostles. Tickets can be purchased online at Fathom Events. A complete list of theater locations is available at the Fathom Events website (participating theaters are subject to change).

Combining world-class musical performances with intimate conversations across the awe-inspiring Italian countryside, THE JOURNEY: A Music Special from Andrea Bocelli is an exploration of the moments that define us, the songs that inspire us, and the relationships that connect us to what matters most. You'll be swept away by THE JOURNEY of beautiful music, creation, faith, and love.

Also featuring a blessing by Pope Francis, and musical performances by Michael W. Smith, 2CELLOS, Tori Kelly, Clara Barbier Serrano, Tauren Wells, TAYA, Matteo Bocelli, 40 Fingers, and Katherine Jenkins, THE JOURNEY will inspire audiences with powerful performances and spectacular scenery.
"We are so excited to be bringing THE JOURNEY to theaters across the country," said TBN president Matt Crouch. "This was such a life-changing documentary to film and I hope it will reignite the faith and passion of audiences as we bring Via Francigena to their hometowns."

"Andrea Bocelli is a masterful tenor and his voice, combined with the beautiful footage and music in THE JOURNEY make for an incredible event," said Ray Nutt, CEO of Fathom Events. "This documentary of Andrea's faith-filled pilgrimage will be an incredible addition to theaters this Easter holiday."
For more information, visit TheJourney.movie.






