Slowthai Shares "Feel Good"





One of "UGLY"'s themes is the irony of life. 'Feel Good' (with backing vocals from Shygirl) is actually not about feeling good and happy but about not being happy, and needing something - like the insistent rampaging energy of this song - to up the mood, flip the story, set your day off in a better direction. A song for when you don't feel good, for when your mood is at a low ebb, it's a mantra to chant with a bounce to stir your bones, wake your mind and get you back on track with living (and loving) your life.



If the song itself doesn't do the trick - just watch the video. Devised and directed by THE REST, Ty's long term creative collaborators, Ty did a call out to fans last year to be in the video for an upcoming single. Of the 4.2k UK submissions received (in 4 days), 35 were selected. Heading to their homes across the country (family bedrooms / student halls etc) - the fans were filmed on a one shot, one take basis listening to 'Feel Good' for the very first time to capture their response - but with an added surprise thrown in for good measure. All heart-busting reactions are all real.



Produced by Dan Carey at his home studio in South London alongside Kwes Darko with further production work from Zach Nahome and Sega Bodega, "UGLY" (u gotta love yourself) brings slowthai's love of rock, indie and punk to the forefront and features a fluid combination of musicians including Ethan P. Flynn, Shygirl, Jockstrap's Taylor Skye, Beabadoobee guitarist Jacob Bugden, drummer Liam Toon, and on the dark and woozy title track, his friends Fontaines D.C.



On "UGLY", slowthai rediscovers what he fears he was losing. His Mercury

"It doesn't matter what or who people think you are, you've just got to stay true and respect yourself. I have "UGLY" tattooed on my face because it's a reminder to love myself, rather than put myself down constantly or feel the impression people have of me should determine who I am as a person."



Last week slowthai also announced his first headline shows in a year going from the 5,000 capacity Brixton Academy to the 150 capacity The



Keeping tickets at an inflation-busting £1 (1p up from his famed 99p tour in 2019), slowthai wants his very hardcore supporters to get the chance to see the carnage that's undoubtedly going to unfold in these tiny, sweaty rooms.

TICKETS: pre-sale Feb 13 at 10:00am / general-sale Feb 15 at 10:00am.



UGLY is out on March 3 on Method Records/Universal Music.



'Best Night of Your Life' - UK Pub Tour:

23/02 Independent - Sunderland

24/02 Bootleg Social - Blackpool

25/02 Craufurd Arms -

01/03 The

02/03 Moles Club - Bath

03/03 The New York, NY (Top40 Charts) slowthai recently announced details of his third studio album "UGLY" with the first track from the record, 'Selfish'. Having just had its first play as Clara Amfo's Hottest Record on BBC Radio 1, he now shares another - the insanely catchy, serotonin hit of 'Feel Good'.One of "UGLY"'s themes is the irony of life. 'Feel Good' (with backing vocals from Shygirl) is actually not about feeling good and happy but about not being happy, and needing something - like the insistent rampaging energy of this song - to up the mood, flip the story, set your day off in a better direction. A song for when you don't feel good, for when your mood is at a low ebb, it's a mantra to chant with a bounce to stir your bones, wake your mind and get you back on track with living (and loving) your life.If the song itself doesn't do the trick - just watch the video. Devised and directed by THE REST, Ty's long term creative collaborators, Ty did a call out to fans last year to be in the video for an upcoming single. Of the 4.2k UK submissions received (in 4 days), 35 were selected. Heading to their homes across the country (family bedrooms / student halls etc) - the fans were filmed on a one shot, one take basis listening to 'Feel Good' for the very first time to capture their response - but with an added surprise thrown in for good measure. All heart-busting reactions are all real.Produced by Dan Carey at his home studio in South London alongside Kwes Darko with further production work from Zach Nahome and Sega Bodega, "UGLY" (u gotta love yourself) brings slowthai's love of rock, indie and punk to the forefront and features a fluid combination of musicians including Ethan P. Flynn, Shygirl, Jockstrap's Taylor Skye, Beabadoobee guitarist Jacob Bugden, drummer Liam Toon, and on the dark and woozy title track, his friends Fontaines D.C.On "UGLY", slowthai rediscovers what he fears he was losing. His Mercury Music Prize nominated debut was irresistible for its riotous enthusiasm and maverick authenticity but success began to eat away at both qualities. Naturally funny and honest, he worried that what began as raw self-expression was congealing into a persona — a cartoon version of himself. "People see you as a character. They don't actually know who you are. You're stereotyped as the nutter who gets in his boxers. I was doing that to show that you should be free at shows and enjoy yourself but you choose to see me as an idiot.""It doesn't matter what or who people think you are, you've just got to stay true and respect yourself. I have "UGLY" tattooed on my face because it's a reminder to love myself, rather than put myself down constantly or feel the impression people have of me should determine who I am as a person."Last week slowthai also announced his first headline shows in a year going from the 5,000 capacity Brixton Academy to the 150 capacity The George Tavern pub in London, he's taking it back to basics and running up 6 intimate shows in local pubs and venues across the country.Keeping tickets at an inflation-busting £1 (1p up from his famed 99p tour in 2019), slowthai wants his very hardcore supporters to get the chance to see the carnage that's undoubtedly going to unfold in these tiny, sweaty rooms.TICKETS: pre-sale Feb 13 at 10:00am / general-sale Feb 15 at 10:00am.UGLY is out on March 3 on Method Records/Universal Music.'Best Night of Your Life' - UK Pub Tour:23/02 Independent - Sunderland24/02 Bootleg Social - Blackpool25/02 Craufurd Arms - Milton Keynes01/03 The George Tavern - London02/03 Moles Club - Bath03/03 The Black Prince - Northampton



