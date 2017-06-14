Hailey Whitters Drops All-New Apple Music Session





Apple



On recording her Apple



I've been a longtime fan of bluegrass and its influence on the broader country genre and some of my biggest influences - from Keith Whitley to The

"My co-writers on 'Everything She Ain't' - Bryan Simpson & Ryan Tyndell - both spent time in bluegrass bands, and that influence often comes out in what we write. It certainly does in 'Everything She Ain't,' and it was so fun to peel back the production and reimagine this song through that filter," adds Whitters.



"One of my all-time favorite albums is Reckless by The Steeldrivers. I still wear that record out to this day. It's my go-to road trip album, and my favorite song has always been 'Heaven Sent.' It's a beautiful reminder that every day we're given is a gift. We've also been playing 'Gone Country' in our sets last year on the Raised tour with my road band. It's an old Bob McDill song that is so fun to play grassy."



Last month, Whitters made her late night TV debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! performing her hit single "Everything She Ain't." The following day,



Later this month, Whitters will kick off her RAISED headlining tour in support of the new album and will also hit the road with Shania Twain,



Tour Dates:

2/15: Maplewood, MN - Myth Live

2/22: Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre

2/23: Bloomington, IN - Bluebird Nightclub

2/24: Lexington, KY - The Burl

3/3: Lincoln, NE - The Bourbon Theatre

3/4: Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck

3/5: Columbia, MO - Rose

3/17-19: Willowbank, Australia - CMC Rocks

3/24: Las Vegas, NV - Stoney's Rockin Country

3/30: Iowa City, IA - Wildwood Smokehouse and Saloon

3/31: Peoria, IL - Crusens

4/1: Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

4/15: Florence, AZ - Country

4/16: Georgetown, TX - Two Step Inn Festival

4/22: Fresno, CA - Boots in the Park

5/16: Madison, WI - Kohl Center

5/17: St. Paul, MN - Xcel

5/19: Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank

5/21: Denver, CO - Ball

5/24: Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre #

5/26: Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre #

5/28: Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl #

5/30: Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion #

5/31: Palm Springs, CA - Acrisure

6/14-17: Bloomington, IL - Tailgates N' Tallboys

6/16-17: Winsted, MN - Winstock Festival

7/1: Greenwood Village, CO - 98.5 KYGO Birthday Bash

7/14: Craven, Canada - Country

7/16: Brooklyn, MI - Faster Horses Festival

7/21: Twin Lakes, WI - Country

7/22: Eau Claire, WI - Country Jam

8/11: Atlantic City, NJ - Tidalwave

8/18: Alberta, Canada - Country

9/8: Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn

9/9: Quincy, WA - Gorge Amphitheatre %

9/10: Quincy, WA - Gorge Amphitheatre %

9/15: Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater %

9/28: Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion ^

9/29: Fort Worth, TX - Dickies

9/30: Tulsa, OK - BOK Center ^

10/6: Savannah, GA - Enmarket

10/7: Charlotte, NC - PNC

10/12: Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center ^

10/13: Green Bay, WI - Resch Center ^

10/14: St. Paul, MN - Xcel

10/21: Kissimmee, FL - Country

10/26: Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union

10/27: Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones

10/28: Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium ^

# - with Shania Twain

% - with Eric Church

^ - with Luke Bryan New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Iowa-born, Nashville-based rising country star Hailey Whitters released an exclusive Apple Music Sessions set featuring a reimagined version of her hit single "Everything She Ain't," along with covers of The Steeldrivers' " Heaven Sent " and Alan Jackson's "Gone Country."Apple Music Sessions feature some of the world's most prolific artists and emerging artists, all in Spatial Audio. Recorded out of Apple Music's studios around the world, Apple Music Sessions gives artists the opportunity to reimagine and recreate hits from their catalog, and creative covers of beloved classics.On recording her Apple Music Sessions collection, Whitters explains: "As an artist in country music, there can often be creative limitations imposed by what's acceptable in the format. When Apple approached me about doing this session, they didn't put us in a box - they encouraged us to break down walls and try something new.I've been a longtime fan of bluegrass and its influence on the broader country genre and some of my biggest influences - from Keith Whitley to The Chicks - and there's a lot of inspiring music being made by some of my favorites right now like Billy Strings and Molly Tuttle. The experience working in the Apple Music Nashville studio with Dee, Billy - their team of engineers - and this incredible band was so great. We had a ball.""My co-writers on 'Everything She Ain't' - Bryan Simpson & Ryan Tyndell - both spent time in bluegrass bands, and that influence often comes out in what we write. It certainly does in 'Everything She Ain't,' and it was so fun to peel back the production and reimagine this song through that filter," adds Whitters."One of my all-time favorite albums is Reckless by The Steeldrivers. I still wear that record out to this day. It's my go-to road trip album, and my favorite song has always been 'Heaven Sent.' It's a beautiful reminder that every day we're given is a gift. We've also been playing 'Gone Country' in our sets last year on the Raised tour with my road band. It's an old Bob McDill song that is so fun to play grassy."Last month, Whitters made her late night TV debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! performing her hit single "Everything She Ain't." The following day, Kelly Clarkson performed a Kellyoke cover of the song on The Kelly Clarkson Show. The song is continuing to climb the charts, hitting #32 at country radio this week and #28 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart, recently passing 100 million global streams.Later this month, Whitters will kick off her RAISED headlining tour in support of the new album and will also hit the road with Shania Twain, Eric Church and Luke Bryan later this year. Whitters will also play a handful of major festivals like Country Thunder, Two Step Inn Festival, Winstock Festival, Country Jam and more. Find a full list of tour dates below or visit here.Tour Dates:2/15: Maplewood, MN - Myth Live2/22: Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre2/23: Bloomington, IN - Bluebird Nightclub2/24: Lexington, KY - The Burl3/3: Lincoln, NE - The Bourbon Theatre3/4: Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck3/5: Columbia, MO - Rose Music Hall3/17-19: Willowbank, Australia - CMC Rocks3/24: Las Vegas, NV - Stoney's Rockin Country3/30: Iowa City, IA - Wildwood Smokehouse and Saloon3/31: Peoria, IL - Crusens4/1: Des Moines, IA - Wooly's4/15: Florence, AZ - Country Thunder Arizona4/16: Georgetown, TX - Two Step Inn Festival4/22: Fresno, CA - Boots in the Park5/16: Madison, WI - Kohl Center Arena 5/17: St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center #5/19: Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena 5/21: Denver, CO - Ball Arena 5/24: Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre #5/26: Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre #5/28: Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl #5/30: Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion #5/31: Palm Springs, CA - Acrisure Arena 6/14-17: Bloomington, IL - Tailgates N' Tallboys6/16-17: Winsted, MN - Winstock Festival7/1: Greenwood Village, CO - 98.5 KYGO Birthday Bash7/14: Craven, Canada - Country Thunder Saskatchewan7/16: Brooklyn, MI - Faster Horses Festival7/21: Twin Lakes, WI - Country Thunder Wisconsin7/22: Eau Claire, WI - Country Jam8/11: Atlantic City, NJ - Tidalwave Music Festival8/18: Alberta, Canada - Country Thunder Alberta9/8: Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater %9/9: Quincy, WA - Gorge Amphitheatre %9/10: Quincy, WA - Gorge Amphitheatre %9/15: Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater %9/28: Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion ^9/29: Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena 9/30: Tulsa, OK - BOK Center ^10/6: Savannah, GA - Enmarket Arena 10/7: Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion ^10/12: Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center ^10/13: Green Bay, WI - Resch Center ^10/14: St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center ^10/21: Kissimmee, FL - Country Thunder Florida ^10/26: Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park ^10/27: Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena 10/28: Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium ^# - with Shania Twain% - with Eric Church^ - with Luke Bryan



