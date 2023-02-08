Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Alternative 08/02/2023

Foo Fighters, Weezer & More Join Sea.Hear.Now 2023 Lineup

Foo Fighters, Weezer & More Join Sea.Hear.Now 2023 Lineup

Hot Songs Around The World

Last Christmas
Wham!
976 entries in 25 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1127 entries in 28 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
325 entries in 21 charts
Merry Christmas Everyone
Shakin' Stevens
225 entries in 11 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
526 entries in 26 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
262 entries in 23 charts
Made You Look
Meghan Trainor
172 entries in 18 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
400 entries in 25 charts
Calm Down
Rema
360 entries in 19 charts
Creepin'
Metro Boomin, Weeknd & 21 Savage
149 entries in 23 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
911 entries in 28 charts
Flowers
Miley Cyrus
69 entries in 26 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Sea.Hear.Now announces an incredible 2023 lineup featuring Foo Fighters, The Killers, Greta Van Fleet, Weezer, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Mt. Joy, Sheryl Crow, The Beach Boys and more.

The world-class festival will return to North Beach Asbury Park and Bradley Park in Ashbury Park NJ on September 16-17, 2023, with over 25 artists, three stages, a surf contest and celebration of the arts! Presale begins Thursday, February 9 at 10am ET with a public on-sale to follow with any remaining tickets.

Surf returns with the North Beach Rumble surf contest, taking place between the Surf and Sand stages and will feature the best surfers from the East Coast competing in a team format. The teams, captained by professional surfers Cam Richards and Sam Hammer, will compete in multiple heats with the winning team awarded for the most wins based on overall style and creativity.

Teams will also feature big wave surfer Will Skudin and legendary ladies Cassidy McClain and Jamie DeWitt, as well as Jersey's Rob Kelly and Montauk's Pat Schmidt. View the full surf lineup here.

Stoke Henge, located in the sand just off the boardwalk, is once again the center of all things art. Asbury Park visual artist Pork Chop will return with his iconic jellyfish and surfboard arch serving as the festival's visual centerpiece.

Legendary Jersey Shore artist Jay Alders is at the forefront this year where his ocean related display of panels will envelop the ocean side of the boardwalk, with favorite local artists featured on the boardwalk side. Over in Bradley Park, the Transparent Gallery will feature artwork from participating festival musicians along with special pop-up performances

Presale begins this Thursday, February 9th at 10am ET for both 1-Day and 2-Day General Admission, GA+, VIP, Platinum and Ultimate Experience tickets. To purchase tickets, and for the full list of amenities visit, www.seahearnowfestival.com/tickets. Children seven and under may attend for free alongside a ticketed adult.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0096099 secs // 4 () queries in 0.00082707405090332 secs