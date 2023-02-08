|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Foo Fighters, Weezer & More Join Sea.Hear.Now 2023 Lineup
Hot Songs Around The World
Last Christmas
Wham!
976 entries in 25 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1127 entries in 28 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
325 entries in 21 charts
Merry Christmas Everyone
Shakin' Stevens
225 entries in 11 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
526 entries in 26 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
262 entries in 23 charts
Made You Look
Meghan Trainor
172 entries in 18 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
400 entries in 25 charts
Calm Down
Rema
360 entries in 19 charts
Creepin'
Metro Boomin, Weeknd & 21 Savage
149 entries in 23 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
911 entries in 28 charts
Flowers
Miley Cyrus
69 entries in 26 charts
Most read news of the week
Stitches' Hit Single "Brick In Yo Face" Featured On South Park Launches Executive Kirb's New Company Luxury Living Music
One Of The Most Celebrated And Best-Selling Greatest Hits Packages Of All Time: 'The Police - Greatest Hits' To Be Reissued As A Double LP
OG Skate Rock Band JFA Is Back With Its First Studio Album In Way Too Long; 'The Last Ride' Out May 2023