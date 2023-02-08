Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 08/02/2023

Matt Nathanson Releases 'The Lexington' EP

Matt Nathanson Releases 'The Lexington' EP

Hot Songs Around The World

Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
274 entries in 23 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
417 entries in 25 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
546 entries in 26 charts
Made You Look
Meghan Trainor
180 entries in 18 charts
Calm Down
Rema
372 entries in 19 charts
Creepin'
Metro Boomin, Weeknd & 21 Savage
168 entries in 24 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
922 entries in 28 charts
Flowers
Miley Cyrus
92 entries in 26 charts
Another Love
Tom Odell
546 entries in 17 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today Matt Nathanson releases The Lexington E.P. via Acrobat Records.
The E.P. is named after Nathanson's hometown of Lexington, MA, and serves as a companion piece to this past fall's acclaimed lean into the singer-songwriter genre, Boston Accent.

The latest project expands on his acceptance of where he came from. It is an admission that as happy as he is to be away, he will always have started life as a Massachusetts boy; and he will always feel a natural affinity with others from the area.

The E.P. includes a track about meeting his wife in college just after leaving Massachusetts ("Japanese"), covers of Simon & Garfunkel ("Only Living Boy in New York"), Harry Styles, ("Matilda"), and 'Til Tuesday ("Coming Up Close"), and a reimagined live version of Nathanson's own "Blush" that he describes as "THE BUSINESS...like something you'd hear on an old time-y radio show."

Nathanson begins touring tomorrow, February 8th, at The Plaza Live in Orlando, Florida and continues through March with more dates to be announced soon.


UPCOMING SHOWS:
FEBRUARY
8 The Plaza Live Orlando, FL
10 Culture Room Fort Lauderdale, FL
14 Amos' Southend Charlotte, NC
15 The Orange Peel Asheville, NC
17 The Birchmere Alexandria, VA *SOLD OUT
18 The Birchmere Alexandria, VA *SOLD OUT
19 Baltimore Soundstage Baltimore, MD *SOLD OUT
20 Sellersville Theater Sellersville, PA *SOLD OUT
21 Sellersville Theater Sellersville, PA *SOLD OUT
22 The Queen Wilmington, DE
24 The Music Hall Portsmouth, NH
25 The Academy of Music Northampton, MA *SOLD OUT
26 Daryl's House Club- EARLY SHOW Pawling, NY *SOLD OUT
27 Daryl's House Club- LATE SHOW Pawling, NY *SOLD OUT
28 The Great Hall Toronto, ON *SOLD OUT

MARCH
1 Asbury Hall Buffalo, NY
2 Bethel Woods Center for the Arts Bethel, NY
4 Memorial Hall Cincinnati, OH
5 Beachland Ballroom & Tavern Cleveland, OH *SOLD OUT
6 The Ark Ann Arbor, MI *SOLD OUT
7 Evanston SPACE Evanston, IL *SOLD OUT
8 Turner Hall Ballroom Milwaukee, WI *SOLD OUT
10 The Royal Grove Lincoln, NE
11 Madrid Theatre & Café Kansas City, MO
13 Washington's Fort Collins, CO *SOLD OUT
15 Crescent Ballroom Phoenix, AZ *SOLD OUT
16 Garden Amp Garden Grove, CA
18 Ventura Music Hall Ventura, CA






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0101020 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0010068416595459 secs