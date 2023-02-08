Matt Nathanson Releases 'The Lexington' EP

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Today Matt Nathanson
releases The Lexington E.P. via Acrobat Records.
The E.P. is named after Nathanson's hometown of Lexington, MA, and serves as a companion piece to this past fall's acclaimed lean into the singer-songwriter genre, Boston
Accent.
The latest project expands on his acceptance of where he came from. It is an admission that as happy as he is to be away, he will always have started life as a Massachusetts boy; and he will always feel a natural affinity with others from the area.
The E.P. includes a track about meeting his wife in college just after leaving Massachusetts ("Japanese"), covers of Simon
& Garfunkel ("Only Living Boy in New York"), Harry Styles, ("Matilda
"), and 'Til Tuesday ("Coming Up Close"), and a reimagined live version of Nathanson's own "Blush" that he describes as "THE BUSINESS...like something you'd hear on an old time-y radio show."
Nathanson begins touring tomorrow, February 8th, at The Plaza Live in Orlando, Florida and continues through March with more dates to be announced soon.
UPCOMING SHOWS:
FEBRUARY
8 The Plaza Live Orlando, FL
10 Culture Room Fort Lauderdale, FL
14 Amos' Southend Charlotte, NC
15 The Orange
Peel Asheville, NC
17 The Birchmere Alexandria, VA *SOLD OUT
18 The Birchmere Alexandria, VA *SOLD OUT
19 Baltimore Soundstage Baltimore, MD *SOLD OUT
20 Sellersville Theater Sellersville, PA *SOLD OUT
21 Sellersville Theater Sellersville, PA *SOLD OUT
22 The Queen
Wilmington, DE
24 The Music
Hall Portsmouth, NH
25 The Academy of Music
Northampton, MA *SOLD OUT
26 Daryl's House Club- EARLY SHOW Pawling, NY *SOLD OUT
27 Daryl's House Club- LATE SHOW Pawling, NY *SOLD OUT
28 The Great Hall Toronto, ON *SOLD OUT
MARCH
1 Asbury Hall Buffalo, NY
2 Bethel Woods Center for the Arts Bethel, NY
4 Memorial Hall Cincinnati, OH
5 Beachland Ballroom & Tavern Cleveland, OH *SOLD OUT
6 The Ark
Ann Arbor, MI *SOLD OUT
7 Evanston SPACE Evanston, IL *SOLD OUT
8 Turner Hall Ballroom Milwaukee, WI *SOLD OUT
10 The Royal Grove Lincoln, NE
11 Madrid Theatre & Café Kansas City, MO
13 Washington's Fort Collins, CO *SOLD OUT
15 Crescent Ballroom Phoenix, AZ *SOLD OUT
16 Garden Amp Garden Grove, CA
18 Ventura Music
Hall Ventura, CA