Matt Nathanson Releases 'The Lexington' EP

18 Ventura New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today Matt Nathanson releases The Lexington E.P. via Acrobat Records.The E.P. is named after Nathanson's hometown of Lexington, MA, and serves as a companion piece to this past fall's acclaimed lean into the singer-songwriter genre, Boston Accent.The latest project expands on his acceptance of where he came from. It is an admission that as happy as he is to be away, he will always have started life as a Massachusetts boy; and he will always feel a natural affinity with others from the area.The E.P. includes a track about meeting his wife in college just after leaving Massachusetts ("Japanese"), covers of Simon & Garfunkel ("Only Living Boy in New York"), Harry Styles, (" Matilda "), and 'Til Tuesday ("Coming Up Close"), and a reimagined live version of Nathanson's own "Blush" that he describes as "THE BUSINESS...like something you'd hear on an old time-y radio show."Nathanson begins touring tomorrow, February 8th, at The Plaza Live in Orlando, Florida and continues through March with more dates to be announced soon.UPCOMING SHOWS:FEBRUARY8 The Plaza Live Orlando, FL10 Culture Room Fort Lauderdale, FL14 Amos' Southend Charlotte, NC15 The Orange Peel Asheville, NC17 The Birchmere Alexandria, VA *SOLD OUT18 The Birchmere Alexandria, VA *SOLD OUT19 Baltimore Soundstage Baltimore, MD *SOLD OUT20 Sellersville Theater Sellersville, PA *SOLD OUT21 Sellersville Theater Sellersville, PA *SOLD OUT22 The Queen Wilmington, DE24 The Music Hall Portsmouth, NH25 The Academy of Music Northampton, MA *SOLD OUT26 Daryl's House Club- EARLY SHOW Pawling, NY *SOLD OUT27 Daryl's House Club- LATE SHOW Pawling, NY *SOLD OUT28 The Great Hall Toronto, ON *SOLD OUTMARCH1 Asbury Hall Buffalo, NY2 Bethel Woods Center for the Arts Bethel, NY4 Memorial Hall Cincinnati, OH5 Beachland Ballroom & Tavern Cleveland, OH *SOLD OUT The Ark Ann Arbor, MI *SOLD OUT7 Evanston SPACE Evanston, IL *SOLD OUT8 Turner Hall Ballroom Milwaukee, WI *SOLD OUT10 The Royal Grove Lincoln, NE11 Madrid Theatre & Café Kansas City, MO13 Washington's Fort Collins, CO *SOLD OUT15 Crescent Ballroom Phoenix, AZ *SOLD OUT16 Garden Amp Garden Grove, CA18 Ventura Music Hall Ventura, CA



