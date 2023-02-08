Elena Shelton Releases Self Titled Album On February 24, 2023





A love letter at the core, this album explores all facets of love and friendship and is filled with admiration for humanity. At its essence it speaks of how we can learn to accept and find the beauty in the unexpected outcomes of life and how the unplanned path can be paved with something better than we thought possible.



Elena Shelton's music draws influence from Irish folk, psychedelic indie and experimental powerhouses like



With the addition of violin, cello, percussion and synthesizers, the album moves from stripped back acoustic voice and guitar to epic orchestral swells which reach anthemic heights.



The two singles from the album 'Wild Night' and 'Better' take us to the poles of the record. 'Wild Night' is a hypnotic ballad reflecting on the intensity of shared loss. Better is an exuberant anthem of hope, ending the album with a chorus of outpouring joy.

Elena Shelton enters the music world with an astoundingly tender, vulnerable and real voice.



Elena Shelton was born on the coast of California in a wildly creative community of artists. Her family are painters, architects, writers and designers and she was brought up in a realm of continuous creation. Although she has been writing music since she was a teenager, before turning her full attention to it, she worked for years as a birth doula, bringing hundreds of babies into the world, supporting families through the most important rite of passage of their lives. This experience and the intimacy she has shared for years with friends and strangers, feeds into her music, giving it that distinctive quality, that is hers alone.



