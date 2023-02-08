Multi-Award Winning Singer/Songwriter Kenny Lattimore Secures His First #1 Billboard Adult R&B Song In 25 Years With His Hit Single "Take A Dose"





Kenny is a humanitarian who uses his life and platform as a tool to inspire others to pursue excellence and elevate positive conversation about art, culture, family and faith. Lattimore continues to tour globally, showcasing his unique creative journey through stunning and diverse set lists. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Grammy-nominated R&B vocalist and songwriter, Kenny Lattimore secures his first #1 Song on the Billboard Adult R&B charts in 25 years with his single, "Take A Dose". It was exactly 25 years ago, when Kenny Lattimore's globally-recognized signature song, "For You," secured the #1 spot on the charts. The Billboard and Mediabase #1 "Take A Dose" is Kenny's latest offering lifted from his recently released and critically-acclaimed 10th studio album, "HERE TO STAY". The album is available now, via The SRG/ILS Group in partnership with the SincereSoul Records label imprint."It's been an incredible start to the year. My wife, Faith, and I just welcomed a baby girl two weeks ago and now I have another #1 song. I remember when For You was #1 for ten consecutive weeks and how validating that felt. Now, after a career spanning 25 plus years to be back at #1, I'm truly grateful. My album title really spoke truth to power - I'm here to stay," said Lattimore. "I want to thank all the radio stations, streaming media, and fans who have supported me on this journey to "Take A Dose" reaching #1." Lattimore added, "This is also the first time I've had two songs simultaneously on the various charts, with the second one being, " Why Oh Why " with Artists for Global Unity, already charting in the Top 30's, also on Billboard."TAKE A DOSE" was written by Kenny Lattimore, Drakkar "Madicin" Wesley, Ivan Latimore, Leigh Elliot, Lucas Firming, and David Anyepong Duodu. Produced by Drakkar "Madicin" Wesley, Lee Major, Caz, and KND. "Take A Dose, is about the healing power of love."The whimsical and animated music video for "Take A Dose" was directed by Chico Benymon. "When my friend Chico Benymon heard the song, he immediately had a concept idea that I loved. It was showing women in a spa-like galaxy, called "The Cure," where they can select "The Lattimore Experience," which allows them to overcome the feelings of fear, rejection, loneliness, etc.," mentions Kenny. "I instantly knew this was it," he laughs.With a career spanning over two decades, highlighted by his 1996 breakthrough single "Never Too Busy" and the wedding staple "For You," Kenny has garnered Grammy and Soul Train Award nominations, Top 10 singles, Top 20 R&B albums and an NAACP ImageAward for Best New Artist, while staying sincere about giving his heart and soul to communities through music.The Washington DC native dazzles audiences with an unprecedented range influenced by his classical, jazz, and gospel upbringing. Kenny is famous for delivering just the right dose of classic crooning, exceptional runs and authentic emotion. He has placed a distinctivestamp on classic songs recorded by musical icons as Donny Hathaway and The Beatles, transformed Christmas standards, and created musical magic on iconic movie soundtracks like Love Jones, Best Man and Disney's Lion King II Simba's Pride. Recently Lattimore's " Days Like This " song was featured in " The Last Dance "- the 10 part Emmy Award winning documentary about the career of baseball legend Michael Jordan who listened to Lattimore's music as he prepared for the NBA Finals.Kenny Lattimore's recording legacy includes the critically acclaimed albums, "From The Soul Of Man," " Timeless " and "Anatomy of a Love Song," which produced the Top 10 single "Love Me Back." While "A Kenny Lattimore Christmas" earned a Stellar Award nomination for 'Event CD of the Year,' Lattimore's ninth solo studio album " Vulnerable " produced another Top 10 hit, "Stay on Your Mind," which climbed the charts to #7 on UAC Billboard and held top radio positions in multiple U.S. markets.Kenny is a humanitarian who uses his life and platform as a tool to inspire others to pursue excellence and elevate positive conversation about art, culture, family and faith. Lattimore continues to tour globally, showcasing his unique creative journey through stunning and diverse set lists.



