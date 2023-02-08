Is Becoming a DJ Worth It? Your Simplified 2023 Guide

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) It is no secret that Djing is competitive. Nevertheless, you can make a career out of it. But is becoming a DJ worth it? According to ZipRecruiter , it is, especially with an average earning ranging between $52,638 to $56,857 annually.

Despite being competitive and other challenges, it's still worth becoming a DJ. This article covers what you need to become a DJ, the benefits, and how to beat the competition. Read it to the end to learn more.

What Do You Need to Be a DJ?

To become a good DJ, you will need great equipment such as turntables, mixers, or the best DJ controller. You must also have a passion for music and an extensive music library comprising various music genres. Basic mixing techniques and an understanding of music theory will also be necessary.

Aside from that, you need soft skills such as a good sense of rhythm, beatmatching skills, and timing. And since you will be dealing with crowds, you must be able to read, understand, and adapt your music according to the crowd you are performing to.

How to Get Started Djing

Step 1: You will start by deciding which genre to specialize in to perfect it. Doing so will help you know the trending songs and determine a target group.

Step 2: This step entails listening to or watching your favorite DJs in the genre you chose in the previous step. You will learn more about how to time and beatmatching by listening to or watching the seasoned DJs.

Step 3: Training using a Dj controller or turntable. Alternatively, you can use apps like Tribe XR, available on the Oculus Quest platform, to train virtually. You can also go for a DJ software like Traktor Pro with a VR option, providing a 3D virtual environment that will enable you to perform for a virtual crowd. And this will help you gain confidence and develop your skills.

Step 4: You will create demo mixes once you get better at mixing. However, ensure that you let someone who can give constructive criticism listen to them. This way, you will know that the mixes are good.

Step 5: After creating the demos and getting reviews, you will contact clubs and bars to share the demos with them. Promoting the mixes on your social media pages will also do wonders for you.

Benefits of Becoming a DJ

Here are the top benefits of becoming a DJ.

Lucrative Income

You can earn good money from a DJing career depending on your experience, the types of gigs you land, your reputation, and your location. For instance, as an entry-level DJ, you can earn $25 to $50 per hour for small gigs and $75 to $150 per hour if you are an established DJ. Should you go international, you can earn as high as $1000 per hour performing for massive crowds.

Creative Expression

Being a DJ promotes creative expression by allowing you to choose and mix a genre you enjoy. In addition, crossfading, beatmatching, and creatively using effects enable you to express your creativity. This career path allows you to experiment with different music and performance styles while entertaining different crowds.

Flexibility

Djing is one of the flexible careers you can pursue and enjoy. Once you've made a name for yourself, you can pick and choose the jobs that work for you in terms of timing and location.

And this enables you to pick as much work as you can take. In addition, you will be able to perform in different locations, which helps avoid monotony.

Personal Growth

The industry keeps changing as technology advances. This aspect makes Djing a continuous learning process as you stay up to date with technology and music. You will also grow your confidence as you perform for different real crowds. Furthermore, you can network with industry professionals and other DJs, potentially opening the door to other opportunities.

Challenges of Becoming a DJ

Some of the challenges of becoming a DJ, apart from ever-changing technology, music selection, and creating a brand, include:

Compliance

It's challenging to comply with the rules and regulations of becoming a DJ. For instance, there are copyright laws you must adhere to when choosing and playing music. You must also obtain performance permits and licenses for each event. There are also equipment regulations like lighting and sound levels you must adhere to. In addition, you will need insurance coverage and sign contracts which you must comply with.

Consistency

You must perform well consistently for you to be a great DJ. However, this can be challenging, especially when performing to different crowds at each event. Nevertheless, it'd be best to ensure the best performance whenever given a chance.

High Competition

In this industry, the more seasoned DJs tend to have a greater impact. The popularity and allure of fame are likely contributing factors to this intense level of competition. Since this is the case, it might be challenging for a newcomer to make an impact in the industry.

How to Stand Out Among Competitors As a Beginner DJ

To outdo the competition, you must have a unique and recognizable style setting you apart. It would be best if you also offered diverse and entertaining mixes to appeal to different audiences. Furthermore, you should practice mixing, crossfades, beatmatching, and the use of the most recent hardware often. Doing so will enable you to put in exemplary performances consistently.

Networking with industry players such as booking agents, event organizers, and venue owners can also help you stand out as a beginner DJ. Don't forget to network with other DJs who can also refer you if an opportunity arises. You must also maintain professionalism to build a reputation. Lastly, work on building a brand through extensive social media and offline marketing.

Conclusion

Becoming a DJ is one of the best careers due to the flexibility that comes with it and its earning potential. However, it comes with a fair share of challenges, such as high competition, compliance, and performance consistency. These challenges can make you question if being a DJ is worth it. But we're here to tell you it is worth it, as you have read here. The data is there; all you have to do is use it to set yourself apart from the competition, especially at the outset.