Alternative Pop Star Benee Releases "Green Honda"

Get ready for more from BENEE soon! New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, New Zealand alternative pop star BENEE returns with a brand new single and music video entitled "Green Honda" via Republic Records."Green Honda," which was featured on New Music Daily on Apple Music, is the first new song from BENEE leading up to a larger body of work due out later this year.Heading to Los Angeles to work with MXM Music's Elvira Anderfjard (Tove Lo, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift) and Luka Kloser (Jojo Siwa, Dylan Conrique), the New Zealand alt-pop queen tapped into the crazy new energy she found with these new collaborators.BENEE spoke on creating "Green Honda" and the real life Green Honda that she still owns:The accompanying video, shot in Lancaster, CA and directed by Eliot Charof & AA, sees BENEE and her pals cavorting through a bubblegum electro junkyard world with cars, dogs, wild fashion, and full-on attitude.Next up, BENEE graces the stage of Coachella for the very first time this spring, appearing at the festival on April 14th-16th and April 23rd-25th.Since her acclaimed 2022 Lychee EP, BENEE has gathered tens of millions of streams across a series of fan favorite collaborations including "Uh Oh" with Sub Urban, "Ott" with easy life, "I'm So Happy" with Jeremy Zucker, "fun out of it" with Johnny Orlando, and, most recently, "Lots of Nothing" with Spacey Jane.BENEE's dreamy alt-pop mixes her deeply heartfelt reflections on life in suburban Auckland, New Zealand with offbeat and often whimsical lyrical twists, all produced with a technicolor ear for cooked beats and unpredictable hooks. The 23-year-old broke through in 2020 with "Supalonely," her global hit with 4 billion streams, and her follow-up Hey u x debut album was a vibrant musical world with guests ranging from Grimes and Lily Allen to Gus Dapperton and Muroki (another New Zealand teen BENEE has since signed to her own label, Olive). It was listed as one of Billboard's "25 Best Pop Albums of 2020," noting that BENEE "contemplates the woes of Gen Z with a keen ear for choruses and arrangements that oscillate between indie rock and hyperpop." Stereogum praised its "quirky but impeccably produced pop music" and Vogue called it "13 tracks of heavenly indie-alt-pop." Platinum Awards piled up around the globe, and she performed " Supalonely " — live from New Zealand — on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Ellen, and Late Night with Seth Meyers and recorded a heartfelt live version of album opener "Happen To Me" for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Last year, BENEE returned with her 2022 Lychee EP, with her song "Doesn't Matter" revealing the singer's journey through the emotional clatter of 2021. A hefty touring schedule followed, leading into new music in 2023 and kicking off with "Green Honda."Get ready for more from BENEE soon!



